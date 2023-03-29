'I see so much of my mother in her': Lenny Kravitz praises daughter Zoe Kravitz for her career

Lenny Kravitz is one proud dad! No matter how big you achieve in life, when your children hit a milestone that feeling is surreal. Lenny Kravitz takes extreme pride in his daughter’s accomplishments and feels proud of how “gracefully” she has handled her career. Lenny gushes about Zoe Kravitz's journey and feels proud of the accomplishments that she has managed to achieve in her career. During an interview, the 58-year-old musician says that it’s important to let your child become who they want to be, not what parents want them to be. He said, "She's done it very gracefully and she's doing well and she knows who she is and that's the main thing that I'm proud of."

Lenny’s mother and Zoe have a lot in common

Lenny feels that there are a lot of similarities between his mother and daughter Zoe. He also shares how proud his mother would be of Zoe's accomplishments. The similarities he notices between the two women are genuinely touching for him as a father, who lost his mother when Zoe was a young child.

Zoe’s take on acting and movie business

The actress who is well known for her role in ‘The Batman,’ has frequently raised her voice against the cancel culture. She believes that cancel culture has brought about a significant change in how people interact online, which has eventually resulted in a significant amount of censorship as people are worried about getting into trouble.

Zoe is also annoyed by some of the present trends in the film industry, which prevent actors from portraying certain roles. In the end, according to Zoe, this is risky because movies should allow people to empathize with others even if their own identity does not necessarily resonate with it.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who is the Mexican model Lenny Kravitz is rumoured to be dating? Here's what we know