'I see the images...' When Emma Watson revealed to not like THIS in Harry Potter Part one; DEETS Inside

Emma Watson, famous for her role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter movies, once shared her thoughts about hating this in the first film, expressing her dislike for it. Here's what she said.

Emma Watson disliked THIS in Harry Potter

In a Vogue Italia photoshoot for the November 2015 issue, Emma Watson candidly mentioned that when she looks at images from the first Harry Potter movie, the first thing that comes to mind is how much she disliked her character's hairstyle. Watson said, “When I see the images of the first Harry Potter, I immediately think of how ugly my hair was.”

Emma Watson's opinion on gender equality

The discussion also delved into Emma's advocacy for gender equality, particularly her campaign called HeForShe, which encourages men to join women in the journey towards achieving gender equality. Emma has been vocal about gender issues and even showed support for Jennifer Lawrence's essay on sexism in Hollywood. When asked about gender inequality in the film industry, she shared her personal experiences, explaining that she had been directed by male directors 17 times and only twice by women. Of the producers she worked with, 13 were male, and just one was female.

Emma Watson almost left Harry Potter

Additionally, Emma revealed a surprising revelation about her initial hesitations regarding the Harry Potter franchise per Elle. During a reunion with her co-stars, Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe, she shared her thoughts about nearly leaving the iconic series. Emma admitted that she had moments of fear and uncertainty, feeling that her role in the Harry Potter films was a lifelong commitment. The three co-stars reminisced about their own feelings during that time and how they were all navigating the challenges of fame and pressure.

Emma Watson mentioned that she sometimes felt lonely as the weight of fame began to truly sink in. However, the unwavering support of the fans and the encouragement from her co-stars played a crucial role in her decision to continue with the franchise. Tom Felton, who portrayed Draco Malfoy, also reflected on the unique challenges Emma faced as the only female lead, highlighting her strength and resilience throughout the Harry Potter journey.

ALSO READ: ‘If they want to just bring me…’: When Daniel Radcliffe said he would be so ‘f***ing’ happy to be killed off in Game of Thrones

In the end, Emma Watson overcame her initial doubts and went on to portray the iconic character of Hermione Granger, becoming a symbol of inspiration for many fans. Her openness about her experiences and her commitment to gender equality continue to make her a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

ALSO READ: 'She made wardrobe cut holes' Jennifer's replied THIS on decade long speculations that her nipples were visible on purpose in FRIENDS