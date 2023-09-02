‘I see the opposite of that...?': When Hailey Bieber broke silence on rumors of Justin Bieber ‘mistreating’ her

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber have a beautiful relationship and marriage. The couple got married in 2018, and since then, they have been in the news for various reasons. Meanwhile, there are fans who simply adore them. Then there are people or fans who observe too much and sometimes even interpret things. There have been a lot of rumors surrounding the couple’s union, but one stood out so much that Hailey Bieber had to address those speculations regarding her marriage to Justin Bieber. In 2021, fans started accusing the Sorry singer of mistreating her wife in public. These rumors grew so much that, in an interview, the Rhode founder opened up and put those rumors to rest.

Hailey Bieber addressed rumors surrounding Justin Bieber mistreating her

Hailey Bieber opened up in a 2021 interview with Demi Lovato. The model addressed accusations that her spouse is not nice to her and mistreats her. She called the charges big, fat falsehoods.

In July 2021, a video surfaced online that showcased the Sorry singer shouting on his wife. In Las Vegas. According to Buzzfeed and Elle, Bieber afterwards resorted to Instagram Stories to claim that she had a fantastic weekend and all the acquisitions were incorrect.

However, Bieber revealed on the show 4D with Demi Lovato, "There are so many narratives floating around about me, about him, about us together. It's so far from the truth; it's the complete and utter opposite. I really am lucky to be with someone who is extremely respectful of me and who makes me feel special every single day. So when I see the inverse of that, I'm like, 'Huh?'"

In the face of falsehoods, Bieber said it's necessary to remind herself of what is actually the truth. She further claimed that she and the Sorry singer have "literally never been more obsessed with each other and have so much fun together."

Hailey Bieber further opened up about her and Justin Bieber’s dynamic

But this certainly doesn't mean that their relationship hasn't experienced its ups and downs. The model stated that she values her privacy and that sacrificing her freedom was one of the main elements that frightened her about getting married.

She said she is lucky that both she and her spouse respect and value space. She said, "One of my favorite things is that if we're out somewhere together, we can separate for hours at a party and then find each other for five minutes and say, 'Hey, are you having fun?' Cool. 'I'll see you in a minute.' And just keep moving. That feels like a good space to me."

After years of on-again, off-again dating rumors, the couple got engaged in July 2018 after reigniting their love a month earlier. The couple then got married quietly in September 2018, followed by a ceremony with friends and relatives a year later.

