'I see there's something there': Natalie Portman once spoke to Millie Bobby Brown and called her 'magical' over 'look-alike' fiasco

Natalie Portman once shared her thoughts on the uncanny resemblance between herself and the Stranger Things icon, Millie Bobby Brown. The resemblance between the two actresses had been a topic of discussion, with shared attributes like shaved heads for roles and a shared love for the sci-fi genre. But indeed, Portman was speedy in pointing out that she didn't want Brown to feel like she was always in her shadow.

How did the ‘carbon copy’ theories involving Natalie Portman and Millie Bobby Brown evolve?

The whole Millie Bobby Brown and Natalie Portman doppelgänger discussion kicked off when someone on social media must have thought, "I've got to know!" because they posted pictures of the two actors side by side, demanding answers.

Well, that tweet practically broke the internet with its viral explosion. It was like bombarding excitement and conspiracy theories. Fans and news outlets jumped on board the "Are they twins separated at birth?" train, all convinced that Brown and Portman were more than just accidental look-alikes or that Millie is probably the mini version of Natalie.

When Natalie Portman spoofed Millie Bobby Brown

During an interview with MTV News, Portman recounted an encounter with Brown at the Golden Globes. Brown approached her with a warm admiration that people often drew parallels between them. Portman found the notion flattering, praising Brown's adorableness and talent.

She mentioned, “I met Millie at the Golden Globes a few months ago. She came up to me and was like, ‘People keep telling me I look like the kid version of you. I was so flattered because she’s absolutely adorable and so talented. I see that there’s something there, but I also find her much more magical than I see myself.”

Portman clearly had a fun appreciation for Brown's one-of-a-kind vibe, as she playfully admitted to spotting a resemblance. Brown held a special place in Portman's eyes, with Portman finding her not only enchanting but even more captivating than Brown saw in herself. “But it was fun to give a nod to that on SNL,” Natalie agreed.

In response, Brown reciprocated the appreciation by retweeting the interview with a heartfelt message for Portman. Brown expressed how much of a dream come true it was to meet Portman. Highlighting her beauty and talent, the Stranger Things star mentioned, “Was a dream come true meeting Natalie! So beautiful and talented.”

And that’s how their “mini-me” story touched not just the audience's heart but also A-list celebrities like Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner and even Drake who joined Brown’s fan club!

