‘I Selfishly Wanted Him With Me’: Kevin Costner Opens Up About Casting His Son Hayes in Horizon: An American Saga

Kevin Costner is a living legend in Holywood. Throughout his career, he has given many hits including Bodyguard, Dances With Wolves, and Waterworld. His upcoming western epic Horizon: An American Saga will soon be released. This will be the first part of the four-part film series.

Costner recently opened up about casting his 15-year-old son Hayes in his upcoming highly anticipated Western epic. He expanded on the reason behind his decision to feature his son in the film.

Kevin Costner on casting his son in Horizon

As reported by Page Six, during his appearance on Today Show on June 17, Kevin Costner admitted that it was a selfish move to cast his son for the role of Nathaniel Kittredge, without auditioning him.

He said that Hayes is a “beautiful boy, and he’s quiet. And I have not shoved my children into the business.”

The actor shed light on the fact that he realizes that there are many young actors who would “kill” to be in this film. He does not want to take away the parts from them just because he can cast his children.

The Academy Award-winning actor further explained that Hayes’ role needed only two weeks of shooting and also mentioned it was a small role. Costner said, “I selfishly wanted him with me for the week, two weeks, he was with me. And we would drive to the set every day and he would whisper.”

Advertisement

The Field Of Dreams star added that his son did not have much experience but he was “really beautiful” in the film.

More On Horizon: An American Saga

As per the outlet, Costner previously told Entertainment Tonight that he named his son Hayes after the character Cosner plays in the Western epic, Hayes Ellison.

He said, “And I named Hayes that character. So I was watching him grow up and I was thinking, ‘Man, I better get with it and make this movie.'”

The upcoming film was screened at the 77th Cannes Film Festival held this year. After the film’s premiere, it garnered a whopping 11-minute standing ovation from the audience. The anticipation to watch the film among the masses is high.

It is a special film for the actor as he has starred, directed, produced and co-written the movie. The first part of the film is set to hit theaters on June 28, 2024 and the second part will release on August 16, 2024, per Deadline.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Lewis Hamilton Reacts To Kendall Jenner’s Apology After Hot Lap In Miami