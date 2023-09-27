‘I should do a paternity test’: When Blake Lively said her home life got ‘sort of messed up’ after daughter James called Jimmy Fallon not Ryan Reynolds ‘dada’

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are devoted parents. The couple might just have the most adorable and wittiest kids ever. The Hollywood’s It couple has four kids together and enjoys being a big family. But however, Lively's and Reynolds' elder daughter James did stir up some trouble in her parents' lives. In a 2016 interview with Jimmy Fallon, Blake Lively revealed that her daughter James kept referring to Fallon as her dad and not Ryan Reynolds.

ALSO READ: ‘You can’t have him, he’s mine’: When Blake Lively expressed thanks to Ryan Reynolds for being her ‘everything’

Blake Lively revealed her daughter James called Jimmy Fallon her dada and not Ryan Reynolds

In a 2016 interview with Jimmy Fallon, Blake Lively revealed a hilarious story that happened at her home and involved her daughter James. Jimmy Fallon had once been given a cardboard cutout to take home because he missed her. Fallon then asked her whether she enjoyed the cutout and traveling with him. Then Lively revealed that “it sort of messed up my home life a little bit.” She then told Fallon that she had a home video to share with him.

Before sharing the video, Lively told everyone to prepare themselves because it might be a big moment. In the video, Blake Lively’s elder daughter James was seen kissing Fallon’s cutout, and when Lively asked where her dada was, she pointed towards Fallon instead of Ryan Reynolds.

To which Jimmy Fallon started laughing and fanning himself with a piece of paper. Lively then said, “So I wanted to take the time, Nancy. I love you a lot, but it’s a little confusing, and ever since we took you home and even backstage, she was just like dada on the first day, and ever since then it's been dada, and I mean, I don’t know I should do a paternity test."

Blake Lively then showcased some hilarious moments Ryan Reynolds had with Jimmy Fallon’s cardboard

In the same interview with Jimmy Fallon, Blake Lively was asked to click some photos with Fallon’s cutout, but that was not the case. Instead, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, hung out with Fallon’s cutout with a scotch bottle in his hand.

In the next picture, Reynolds was holding a glass of scotch at his cutout lips and drinking scotch himself with his other hand. Another snap had him and the cutout having a good time as Reynolds was captured laughing. The next snap stole the spotlight, where the bottle of scotch was empty, Reynolds had passed out without his shirt, and Jimmy Fallon’s cutout was holding the shirt and glass on his arm.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have been married since 2012 and have four kids together: James, Inez, Betty, and another child who they welcomed this year.

ALSO READ: Revisiting the moment Ryan Reynolds had an iconic reaction to Blake Lively’s transformation at Met Gala 2022