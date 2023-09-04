‘I should have gone naked’: says Britney Spears before going topless for horseback ride amid split from Sam Asghari

Britney Spears, who recently separated from Sam Asghari, embarked on a topless horseback ride, capturing the moment with a video shared on Instagram. In her post, the Stronger singer jokingly commented that she "should have gone naked." While riding, Spears sported only a cowboy hat, white jean shorts, and a black choker necklace, embracing the freedom and open air of the desert.

A carefree ride for Britney Spears

The video showcased Spears' carefree spirit during her topless adventure, although she initially wore a yellow patterned top at the start of the excursion with friends and a tour guide but later took it off and rode the horse topless with only white jean shorts, and a black choker necklace. “I had to take my top off in the f—king desert !!!,” the “Stronger” singer wrote via Instagram on Friday alongside a video “I should have gone naked !!!”

Britney Spears' risqué posts post-split with Sam Asghari

Spears' partially nude horseback ride video adds to a series of daring social media posts since her separation from Sam Asghari. In August, she shared a sultry video of herself topless in bed, wearing only pink underwear and knee-high black boots. These posts came after Asghari filed for divorce and Spears addressed their split, emphasizing her determination to stay strong.

Britney Spear and Sam Asghari’s relationship timeline

Sam and Britney met in 2016 when he featured in one of Britney's music videos Slumber Party along with Tinashe. Since then the couple have shared an unbreakable bond in their relationship. Sam has supported Britney's efforts to break free from the conservatorship, which granted her father Jamie Spears control over her finances and estate. After 6 years of being together, the couple tied the knot on June 9, 2022 in California. Spears has also opted for a prenup before marriage to protect her assets, but if their marriage comes to divorce, it has been anticipated that the resolution of the marriage will involve a financial settlement from Britney to Sam. In August 2023, Sam filed for a divorce, but it is yet to be finalised.

