'I should probably drink more to ignore...': When Daniel Radcliffe admitted he struggled with alcoholism during Harry Potter filming because of THIS reason

Daniel Radcliffe has enriched the childhoods of countless individuals through his portrayal of the beloved character, Harry Potter . Nearly every child has experienced the enchantment of witnessing his magical performances on screen. From their early years to adulthood, many youngsters, alongside the young stars of the Harry Potter franchise, have grown up alongside Radcliffe.

However, were you aware that Daniel Radcliffe, battled with alcoholism? Yes, you heard correctly, and the actor openly discussed the reasons behind it during an interview.

Daniel Radcliffe about alcoholism

In 2019, Daniel Radcliffe participated in an interview with Off Camera , during which he candidly discussed the challenges he had encountered as a result of his battle with alcoholism. During the interview, he expressed, "In my situation, the most rapid way to divert attention from being constantly observed is to consume excessive amounts of alcohol. And as you become increasingly intoxicated, you become aware that ‘Oh, people are watching more now because now I’m getting very drunk, so I should probably drink more to ignore that more.’”

Daniel Radcliffe on giving up drinking

Daniel Radcliffe has struggled with alcoholism since 2010, and the actor openly discussed his journey to sobriety. During an interview with Off Camera, he elaborated on his decision to quit drinking, stating, "Ultimately, it came down to my own choice. I had a moment of realization one morning after a night out when I thought, ‘This is probably not good.’”

Daniel Radcliffe further elaborated on his professional satisfaction, emphasizing his unwavering commitment to the acting profession. He acknowledged that he has consistently found himself in the spotlight due to his role in Harry Potter, a fact for which he has always been grateful. In this regard, he expressed, "I held onto my profound enthusiasm for my job even when facing the toughest of times."I genuinely relished each day on set, and there was never a time when my personal feelings affected my performance. I never once wished that my circumstances were different or that I wasn't Harry Potter."

In general, it served as a moment of awakening for Daniel Radcliffe, prompting him to recognize the need to quit drinking. His friends have been instrumental in encouraging and assisting him in taking constructive steps to abstain from alcohol. Presently, the actor is happy with his life and fully engaged in various projects.

