'I shouldn’t be here': Find out why Paul Rudd regretted featuring on the last episode of FRIENDS?

Paul Rudd, known for his roles in both action-packed blockbusters and heart-warming rom-coms, had a unique experience that still baffles him – his appearance in the iconic Friends finale. In 2002, Rudd took on the role of Mike Hannigan, the quirky and lovable husband of Lisa Kudrow's character, Phoebe Buffay. Although he made a memorable contribution to the series, Rudd recently admitted that his involvement in the show's last episode left him with mixed emotions.

Unexpected stint: Paul Rudd's long journey on Friends

During a candid interview on the U.K. morning radio show Heart Breakfast, the 53-year-old actor shared his thoughts about his time on Friends. Rudd confessed that he never anticipated being a part of the series for as long as he was. His character, Mike Hannigan, appeared in a total of 16 episodes, including the 2004 finale.

Reflecting on the last episode, Rudd described feeling like an uninvited guest, as he had a front-row seat to the emotional farewells of the show's tight-knit cast. "They were all crying, it was all emotional, and I was just like, 'Whoa.' I felt very privileged. But I also was like, ''I shouldn’t be here ... I’m getting, like, a front-row seat. I just want to sit back here and not get in the way,'" Rudd recounted.

ALSO READ: Only Murders in the Building Season 3 finale: Who killed premise sets stage for more intrigue

An uninvited guest: Paul Rudd's perspective on the Friends finale

Despite his recurring role and the warm reception he received from the cast, Rudd humorously mentioned that he wasn't included in any Friends WhatsApp group. He joked about his distance from the sitcom's stars, emphasizing the genuine camaraderie among the six core cast members.

Rudd's appearance in the Friends finale was somewhat unexpected, given that he initially signed up for just one or two episodes. However, as the storylines evolved, his character became increasingly integral to the series.

In retrospect, Rudd's involvement in Friends is a testament to the unpredictability of showbiz. He described his experience as akin to catching a ride on a juggernaut, never really feeling like an integral part of the iconic show. Nevertheless, his time on Friends added an extra layer of charm to the beloved sitcom's final moments, leaving fans with an enduring memory of Mike Hannigan's role in the lives of their favorite characters.

ALSO READ: Only Murders in the Building Season 3: Everything we know!