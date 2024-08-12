'I Should’ve Worn My All Whites': Machine Gun Kelly Turns Into The Most Excited Fan Over Nelly's Appearance At His Concert

Nelly surprised fans at Machine Gun Kelly's concert over the weekend, and MGK was ecstatic. He filmed Nelly performing hits like Grillz and Air Force Ones and cheered loudly.

Nelly’s appearance was part of the annual MGK Day celebration in Cleveland. After the show, Machine Gun Kelly tweeted, "I should’ve worn my all whites and thrown in the colored fat laces," showing his enthusiasm for Nelly’s set.

Nelly’s week took a dramatic turn at the Hollywood Casino in St. Charles, Missouri, where he won $50,000 but was later arrested. A background check revealed an outstanding warrant due to an unresolved citation for driving without insurance.

Upon arrest, police reportedly found four ecstasy pills, but Nelly’s attorney disputes this, claiming the search was unjust and calling for an investigation. Nelly has not been charged with drug possession.

Despite the drama, Nelly eventually received his $50,000 winnings from the casino. It’s been a rollercoaster week for him, from a legal snag to a high note with his big performance.

In other news, Machine Gun Kelly recently lost $50,000 at a blackjack table in Las Vegas. At Allegiant Stadium, during Morgan Wallen’s tour, he humorously asked fans to stream his song Lonely Road to help recoup his loss. This came just a week after a poker player won $2.2 million at The Venetian Resort with a $5 Pai Gow bet, marking the casino’s largest payout.

