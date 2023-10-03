‘I slipped into someone's DMs…': When Ryan Reynolds gave Blake Lively 'bad news' and 'really bad news' in one go

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny share a rock-solid friendship and an even stronger professional relationship. However, it all started when Reynolds decided to reach out to McElhenny via Instagram DM. A year ago, the duo got together on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live where Ryan Reynolds revealed how their friendship came to be and how his ladylove Blake Lively reacted to the news.

Ryan Reynolds revealed how he broke the news to Blake Lively that he brought half of a football club

In the Jimmy Kimmel episode, Ryan Reynolds revealed that he had slid into Rob McElhenny’s DMs to compliment him about an episode of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. He also shared that even though he doesn’t reach out through DMs very often, he believed that this one changed the course of his life. The two later went on to buy Wrexham AFC, a football club based in Wales.

The Deadpool actor shared with McElhenny, "After you reached out about this absolutely insane idea, I remember seeing Blake and saying, ‘I have bad news and I have really bad news. The bad news is I slipped into someone's DMs again. The really bad news is that I might have bought half of a fifth-tier national football league in Wales.’”

When asked about how Blake Lively took the news, Ryan responded jokingly, “Not good. Not great, we're still working through that one."

Blake Lively has been a strong support system for Wrexham AFC

However, Blake Lively has been a great support system for Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny in their co-ownership of Wrexham AFC. After the team won a game earlier this year, Lively beamed with pride and shared a video on her Instagram story captioned, "My favorite video of the whole day. And that's saying A LOT. What a day. What a year. What a lifetime. Congratulations @robmcelhenney @vancityreynolds @wrexham_afc and to every single person in Wrexham and the world over who made seemingly impossible dreams come true yesterday. This is my kind of fairytale."

Recently, the Gossip Girl actress took a major step in supporting both the men's and women's clubs in Wrexham with her beverage company Betty’z Buzz sponsoring training kits for the team.

ALSO READ: What are Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's plans for Wrexham? Executive Director delves on ambitious goals