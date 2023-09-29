‘I sort of thought that had blown up’: When Robert Pattinson spoke about becoming Batman and why Lighthouse was weird

In the turbulent world of Hollywood, where rumors and leaks can shape careers and derail dreams, Robert Pattinson found himself on a rather unexpected flight of anxiety. As Pattinson took off to attend the Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of his movie, The Lighthouse, he was encountered by a shocking news revelation of him being selected as the new Batman.

The news came at a critical time as Pattinson was not signed up for this role then, and the superstar and his team were forced to believe that this news outbreak would take away his opportunity to play the role of Batman. The actor couldn’t help but google himself for an hour to keep track of the information leaked, but to his surprise, he did all this in the company of acclaimed filmmaker, Christopher McQuarrie.

Robert Pattinson on being “f**king furious” after Batman role news broke out

Pattinson in an interview with Variety , revealed his flight to attend Cannes for the premiere of his film, The Lighthouse, became his trip ever. Robert was taken by shock when headlines concerning his role as Batman were blaring across the internet. The time was critical as Pattinson hadn’t auditioned for the role yet and he along with his team couldn’t help but think that this news would upset the makers and will eventually result in him being rejected for the role.

The actor shared, “When that thing leaked, I was f**king furious. Everyone was so upset. Everyone was panicking from my team. I sort of thought that had blown up the whole thing.”

Robert Pattinson on being caught by Christopher McQuarrie as he googled himself

As Robert anxiously searched for the headlines and speculations surrounding his potential casting as Batman, fate intervened unusually. Seated beside him on that fateful flight was none other than renowned filmmaker, Christopher McQuarrie. Pattinson, who had never met McQuarrie before, suddenly found himself in an awkward situation, as he got caught red-handedly, googling himself by McQuarrie.

“I was sitting next to Christopher McQuarrie,” Pattinson recounted. And, he added, “I’d never met him before. Oh, God! He’d seen me Googling myself for the past hour!”

Pattinson attempted his best to explain the series of events that had led him to this point. To this, McQuarrie responded with genuine understanding stating, “No worries. I’d probably be doing the same thing.”

However, Robert’s fear never came true as he went ahead and played the role of Batman, garnering significant public attention and fame. But it is surely to be said that Pattinson's roller-coaster journey from anxiety and anger over premature Batman casting rumors to an unexpected encounter with Christopher McQuarrie, was surely one of an unexpected experience for a flight journey.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'I just complained about everything in my life...': The time Robert Pattinson went out with his 'stalker' and 'bored' her into never coming back