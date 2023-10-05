‘I stand for honest and pure self love’: When Zendaya expressed her thoughts on ‘manipulated’ pictures and ‘unrealistic ideals of beauty’

Zendaya has always been a vocal advocate for self-confidence, body positivity, and authenticity. She's unafraid to address issues she believes in, whether it's combating rude comments about her hair or shutting down trolls who insult her parents' looks. Back in 2015, Zendaya used her platform to make her voice heard, at that time she addressed a widespread concern – photo retouching.

Zendaya's startling revelation: Manipulated images on display

The Disney star graced the cover of the November issue of Modeliste Magazine and participated in a stunning photoshoot for the publication. However, when Zendaya saw the final edited images from the shoot, she realized that something was amiss. She took to her Instagram to share her concerns with her followers.

"Had a new shoot come out today and was shocked when I found my 19-year-old hips and torso quite manipulated," the Disney alum wrote, accompanied by side-by-side photos: one directly from the shoot and one that appeared online. In the version that Modeliste Magazine had posted on their site, Zendaya's appearance was noticeably altered to appear slimmer.

Zendaya's message went beyond personal dissatisfaction; it touched upon a much larger issue. She stated, "These are the things that make women self-conscious, that create the unrealistic ideals of beauty that we have. Anyone who knows who I am knows I stand for honest and pure self-love."

Swift and positive response: Modeliste magazine addresses Zendaya's concerns

The impact of Zendaya's message was swift and positive. Modeliste Magazine acknowledged her concerns and promptly removed the retouched images, vowing to rectify the issue. This response highlighted the power of celebrities like Zendaya using their influence to bring about change and advocate for realistic beauty standards.

The Euphoria fame’s commitment to authenticity and promoting self-love is a breath of fresh air in an industry often marred by unrealistic beauty ideals and digital manipulation. She consistently demonstrates that embracing one's true self is not only beautiful but also empowering.

In a world where media often portrays unattainable standards of beauty, Zendaya's willingness to stand up and demand unretouched authenticity is a valuable reminder that everyone is beautiful just as they are. Her actions have set a powerful example for her fans and encourage them to love themselves for who they are, unapologetically and authentically.

ALSO READ: When Zendaya revealed that for 2020 Emmys, there was 'somebody standing outside of everyone's home' until the winner was announced