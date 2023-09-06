'I started having mini panic attacks': How Chris Evans almost gave up acting depriving us of ICONIC Captain America

Chris Evans, the man who ultimately donned Captain America, once stood on the precipice of forsaking his acting career, a decision that could have robbed us of an iconic superhero. In a revealing journey through his past, Evans disclosed how crippling anxiety almost derailed his path to becoming the Star-Spangled Avenger.

Chris Evans and his 'anxious' 2007 memory lane

Back in 2007, the actor found himself caught in the throes of anxiety, a shadowy adversary that had begun to plague his life. This formidable foe emerged amidst a lot of stressors: the impending premiere of Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, a series of missed roles in films like Fracture and Milk, and the heartache of a breakup. The confluence of these challenges left Evans grappling with anxiety and uncertainty, casting doubt over his chosen career.

"It manifested in anxiety and a little stress, I’ve gotten a lot better at it now. But at the time, it's hard to separate. It’s hard to know if the path you are taking is the wrong one because the way I'm feeling isn't healthy," Evans mentioned during an appearance on the ﻿Hollywood Reporter﻿'s ﻿Awards Chatter podcast.

As the years rolled on, Evans' symptoms escalated, culminating in 2010 while filming Puncture. It was during this time that he began experiencing mini panic attacks on set, prompting him to question whether acting was the right path for him. He even disclosed, "It was the first time I started having mini panic attacks on set, I really started to think, 'I'm not sure if this (acting) is the right thing for me, I'm not sure if I'm feeling as healthy as I should be feeling.'"

After the storm, comes the rainbow!

Just when the clouds of doubt seemed insurmountable, an opportunity of epic proportions glowed. Marvel, the powerhouse behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe, extended an invitation to Evans to screen test for the role of Steve Rogers in Captain America: The First Avenger. He described this moment as "fork in the road," and almost decided to not take the test and alleviate his anxiety.

What's interesting is that Evans initially decided to pass on the screen test, choosing to prioritize his mental well-being and alleviate his anxiety. However, fate had a different plan. Marvel, recognizing his potential as the Star-Spangled Avenger, offered Evans the role outright, seizing the opportunity to shape cinematic history.

The decision to accept the role was not made in haste. Evans sought guidance from therapists, confided in family, and received valuable counsel from his future co-star, Robert Downey Jr. In retrospect, he acknowledged that fear had previously been steering his choices, and it was time to chart a new course.

"It was the best decision I've ever made, and I really owe that to (Marvel CEO) Kevin Feige for being persistent and helping me avoid making a giant mistake," Evans reflected.

