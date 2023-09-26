'I started shaking him and screaming': Angus Cloud's mother recalls Euphoria actor's death, rubbishes rumors he killed himself

*Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of drugs and death*

Angus Cloud's shocking death broke the hearts of plenty as they mourned the loss of the actor who died at the young age of 25. Two months after his death in July, the reason behind his passing was revealed. The Alameda County Coroner confirmed that the Euphoria star suffered intoxication from an overdose of drugs. Fentanyl, benzodiazepines, cocaine, and methamphetamine were found in his system, as per the investigation and medical reports.

Cloud's mother has now opened up about her son's death and how it affected her life. Lisa Cloud described how she found him in his room that unfortunate day and what kind of a person he was. Here's everything the mourning mother of the Oakland-born revealed.

Angus Cloud's mother opens up about his unfortunate death

Lisa gave People a look inside Angus and his bedroom at their home in California and recalled the incident. Pointing to a wooden desk, she said, "This is where my boy passed away." She added that the actor loved his graffiti-covered room and he was beautiful and creative. She explained that he usually fell asleep in his chair when he created art. That day when she approached him to say good morning, she instantly felt something was wrong.

"I started shaking him and screaming. I pushed him hard, and he fell on the floor. I tried to resuscitate him — mouth to mouth — and I was compressing him," the mother cried. She continued that she didn't want to leave him and call 911, so she was screaming for their neighbor to hear her. "I just kept at it until they took him away. I miss him so much. He was the love of my life," she said. Angus was mourning the death of his father before he died.

Angus Cloud was mourning his father's death

Conor Hickey died in May aged 65, three months after his mesothelioma cancer diagnosis. Lisa Cloud revealed that all her children were devastated to lose their father. She added that Angus got tired from lack of oxygen and his heart eventually stopped. "But he didn't kill himself," she stated. Apart from being emotional about the loss, she is also thankful for all the love people have poured in for her son in the months since his heartbreaking death.

"You know, he's not just an actor who overdosed. He was a beautiful soul, and that's why people miss him so much," Lisa told People. Angus was known for playing Fezco "Fez" O'Neill in the HBO drama series Euphoria. Many of his co-stars including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Alexa Demie posted tributes for the actor after the news of his passing first broke out. The talented actor was already dead by the time professional help arrived.

