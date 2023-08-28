‘I still can’t believe she’s not here’: When Cillian Murphy revealed it was strange to film Peaky Blinders without his former co-star

Cillian Murphy has been in the news ever since the Oppenheimer trailer came out. Murphy played the lead role of J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s film, for which he has received a lot of love and praise from the audience. Aside from that, Murphy is also very popularly known for his part in the hit series Peaky Blinders. Meanwhile, Murphy has a lot of beautiful memories from his time on the show. As much as he enjoyed playing his part in the series, he deeply missed one of his former co-stars, Helen McCrory.

Cillian Murphy revealed that it was strange to film Peaky Blinders without Helen McCroy

Cillian Murphy, an Irish actor, said it was very strange to film the last season of Peaky Blinders without his brave and magnificent former co-star Helen McCrory.

Murphy, who portrays the program's protagonist, Tommy Shelby, told Esquire in February 2022 that McCrory was the beating heart of the show. Meanwhile, McCrory passed away from cancer in April 2021 at the age of 52. The award-winning actress was married to Homeland star Damian Lewis, with whom she has two children. She starred as Aunt Polly in the BBC gangster thriller, which is also available on Netflix.

Murphy told Esquire in 2022, "She was a dear, dear pal, and she was the beating heart of that show, so it felt very strange being there without her on the set. The tough thing to grasp is that if it weren't for COVID, there would be an entirely different version of this program with Helen in it. But she was so secretive, and yet she was so f**king bold and fearless."

He further continued, "I still can't believe she's not here. It makes no sense. I've never lost someone so young and so close to me. It was quite perplexing. But she was incredible. She was an extremely wonderful individual."

In addition to her role as Aunt Polly in Peaky Blinders, McCrory also played Narcissa Malfoy in the Harry Potter series.

Cillian Murphy highlighted how exhausting it was to play Thomas Shelby

Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy has revealed that playing Tommy Shelby was stressful and had a bad influence on his life. The 47-year-old actor had previously stated that he had to cancel reality shows in order to play fake Birmingham gangster Tommy Shelby.

Tommy Shelby is exhausting to watch, in the nicest possible way. In a 2016 interview with The Guardian, the Oppenheimer actor stated, "He's exhausting to play. I believe it is due to his tenacity. He also does not appear to sleep. He never says f**k it and quits. Tommy is a fantastic character, yet he tires me out. I'm completely spent."

Murphy noted that banal practical issues played a role in this, revealing that Peaky Blinders shoots were frequently uncomfortable and demanding. He said, "Eleven-day fortnights, 16-hour days, and pages upon pages of dialogue. My entire existence depends on filmmaking. It has been called off."

Murphy further explained, "You go home to your little apartment at the end of the day and eat for subsistence, study the lines for the next day, and try to get as much sleep as you can. That isn't much. Then you get back up and repeat."

When framed that way, playing Tommy Shelby doesn't sound all that appealing, according to the interviewer. The Oppenheimer actor replied, "It's not! But when it comes to action, you're the most content."

Cillian Murphy was most recently seen in Oppenheimer, which came out on July 21, 2023.

