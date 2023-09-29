'I still feel a responsibility knowing...': When Prince Harry reportedly revealed he worried about one of Prince William's children becoming a 'spare'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family back in 2020. They've been living apart from the royals for some time now, but for Harry that was not enough to ease his mind about the future of his nieces and nephews. In an old interview, the Duke of Sussex opened up about his worries for his elder brother's kids. As well as he revealed how he and William dealt with their trauma growing up. Here's what he had to say about the whole situation.

Prince Harry worries about Prince William's children

In an interview with The Telegraph earlier this year, the 39-year-old talked about what he thought his role in this story has been so far. He said he's someone who tries to "fix things." He added, "If I see wrongdoing and a pattern of behavior that is harming people, I will do everything I can to try and change it." But one of Harry's worries has been about the other kids in the family. He voiced his concern for Prince William's three children. The Duke said, "Though William and I have talked about it once or twice, and he has made it very clear to me that his kids are not my responsibility." He continued, "I still feel a responsibility knowing that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare. And that hurts, that worries me."

ALSO READ: 'I didn't have that support': Did Prince Harry just diss the Royal Family in his new docu-series Heart of Invictus?

Prince Harry talks about how he dealt with his trauma

In the same interview, Prince Harry claimed that he and his older brother have gone through the same trauma, but dealt with it in different ways. He revealed, "He wanted to talk about it when [we were] younger, which built up a little bit of resentment. It wasn’t anything against him, I just didn’t want to talk about it." He admitted that as he got older, he leaned on drugs, and alcohol to deal with his mental health, while on the other hand his sibling "completely shut down."

Interestingly William was the one who suggested therapy to his younger brother, which he now 39-year-old fully took in his stride once he met Meghan.

ALSO READ: 'Having a base in his home country...': Prince Harry wants to visit UK, but Meghan Markle is not so keen; Report