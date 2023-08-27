'I still feel like the baby of the group': Gigi Hadid wishes BFF Blake Lively on her 36th birthday, latter talks about being 'co-parent'

Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid, known for their close friendship, recently exchanged affectionate messages on Instagram. Gigi celebrated Blake's 36th birthday with a throwback photo on her Instagram Story. In the picture, Blake had a noticeable baby bump, and Gigi jokingly mentioned "Pretty sure this pic is before her (our) baby number 1 but I just love it bc I still feel like the baby of the group.” Here’s how the conversation between both besties went.

Gigi wished Blake, “Lots-o-angel babies later, u are a magical friend and mamma — protective, warm, witty, thoughtful, talented, HOT!” She continued, “Ur made of all the good stuff like rainbow sprinkles and butter and bourbon whipped creme. And lobster salad. Lots of lobster salad.” Hadid concluded the message, “Thank you for your light and example sister @blakelively. Wishing you the best year yet. (birthday cake emoji) u know ily!”

Blake reciprocated the affection by sharing Gigi's post and humorously mentioning that, “This was before baby #3 for me and #1 for you. (red heart emoji) Coparenting with you whether you agree to raise my children or not is one of my life’s greatest joys. Love you, mama, sister, friend.”

Ryan Reynolds, Blake's husband, also posted a heartfelt birthday tribute to her, expressing his deep admiration and love for his wife. He shared several photos of Blake and acknowledged the immense impact she has had on his life. Ryan captioned the post, "The only thing irrevocably mine in the world is the love and appreciation and awe I feel for this person." He further added, “Witnessing her life is something I couldn’t take for granted if I tried. And believe me, I try. Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You hung the damn moon.”

Gigi Hadid and Blake’s friendship

Gigi is a mother to Khai, aged 2, with her ex-partner Zayn Malik. In contrast, Blake shares four children, including daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, Betty, 3, and another child whose name has not been disclosed yet, with her husband Ryan Reynolds.

Their friendship has spanned several years, and Gigi has been active on social media in supporting Blake's new venture, Betty Booze canned cocktails. She left supportive comments on Blake's promotional posts and engaged with her content.

