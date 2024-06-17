'I Still Would Want To Have Love': Allison Holker Opens Up About Possibility Of Dating Again Two Years Post tWitch's Tragic Demise

Allison Holker experienced a feeling of renewal this year after the tragic passing of her husband, Stephen tWitch Boss, in December 2022.

Putting her focus on her family over the past two years, the 36-year-old mother of three shared with People that she “would embrace” dating again and is eager to “find out who [she is] now.”

Holker expressed a desire to move beyond the roles of mother and career woman, and to rediscover her own beliefs and values. Reflecting on her journey, she emphasized how much she has changed and grown since her husband’s death by suicide.

The High School Musical actress told the outlet, “It’s been a journey for me just to kind of relearn me in this new phase of my life, and I’ve changed a lot.”

She is now ready to embrace new opportunities in her career, make personal choices, and explore the possibility of new relationships. Despite facing significant challenges, Holker remains optimistic about living a fulfilling life and finding romance.

She is determined to teach her children—Weslie, 16, Maddox, 8, and Zaia, 4—about resilience in the face of adversity, emphasizing that it’s possible to trust and love again even after experiencing loss.

She explained during the interview, “I still would want to have love, would still want to travel the world, I still want to see and experience new things with new people, new energy, my friends, my family, a loved one — a potential — and my kids.”

About Allison Holker and Stephen tWitch Boss' relationship

Holker and Boss, who met on So You Think You Can Dance, married in 2013 and built a family together. They welcomed their children over the years, including Holker's eldest daughter, Weslie, whom Boss adopted. However, their lives were shattered by Boss’s death at 40.

In her first TV interview with Hoda Kotb in May 2023, Holker emotionally described how she communicates with her children about their father’s passing, acknowledging the difficulty when they ask when he will return. Despite the pain, she finds solace in telling them that Daddy is among the stars, where they can talk to him anytime.

Holker, who inherited half of Boss’s estate despite his absence of a will, continues to navigate life with strength and resilience for the sake of her children.

