‘I suppose I’m…’: When Tom Hiddleston opened up and revealed he was ‘fascinated’ by people’s ‘vulnerability’

Tom Hiddleston, the versatile actor known for his dynamic performances, has an insightful view of human vulnerability. His ability to portray complex characters with depth and authenticity reflects his fascination with the intricate interplay between people's inner vulnerabilities and their outward personas. The superstar also revealed that he is attracted towards the vulnerability of his famous MCU character, Loki.

Tom Hiddleston on being intrigued by people’s vulnerability

Tom Hiddleston said in his interview with The Guardian that he is fascinated by other’s vulnerability as he believes that it’s an integral part of one’s true identity. Hiddleston revealed, “I suppose I’m fascinated by the private vulnerability and the exterior of people. I think that’s an essential truth. I sort of quite like trying to find what makes people tick behind the construction of their identity.”

While he finds intrigue in deciphering what lies beneath the surface of individuals, Hiddleston remains somewhat guarded about his own past. His early experiences, including attending boarding school at a young age, have undoubtedly played a role in shaping his independence and resilience. “It must have done. I mean, this is not exceptional. I was very vulnerable when I first went. I went to boarding school when I was seven and then I sort of learned how to deal with it. So I must have somehow got more independent through that experience,” he stated.

ALSO READ: ‘Whether we choose to tell stories…’: When Tom Hiddleston expressed his thoughts and fascination with ‘extremity’

Tom Hiddleston feels related to Loki’s vulnerability

One of Hiddleston's most iconic roles is that of Loki, the enigmatic and morally complex character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Loki may often appear as a cunning antagonist, Hiddleston's portrayal delves into the character's emotional complexity and inner turmoil. The actor related the fact that the public likes several dimensions of Loki’s personality, but he revealed he just relates well with the vulnerability of his iconic character.

Hiddleston shared, retrieved from Economic Times , “I think over time I'm made aware of the different things he represents. Some people enjoy his playfulness, his spontaneity and that inherent sense of mischief he has. Some people enjoy his quality as an antagonist. There are some people who are drawn to his vulnerabilities, under all these layers of charm and charisma. There is something really relatable about vulnerability.”

As Tom Hiddleston continues to captivate audiences with his compelling performances, his fascination with an individual's vulnerability is surely interesting. His ability to celebrate the vulnerability of his character has surely aided him in delivering a compelling role on-screen.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘I think people should be…’: When Tom Hiddleston spoke about being ‘rigorous’ with opinions and how it was ‘untenable’ to have an opinion