'I Survived': Jessie James Decker’s Husband Eric Decker Gets Vasectomy A Month After Welcoming 4th Child

Jessie James Decker and husband Eric Decker embrace a new chapter of their lives. The former NFL star and father to four recently got a vasectomy and is playing it easy. To mark the experience, he posted pictures with a tinge of humor on his social media that surprised fans. The star couple only welcomed their fourth child, Denver Calloway Decker in February. But it seems the Decker family is now complete.

However, Decker’s move was praised and met with enthusiasm from fans. With much social stigma still associated with vasectomy, the pro footballer chose to lead by example. His post on Instagram featured diverse glimpses, from his surgery to recovery at home, topped with an interesting caption.

Eric Decker seals the deal

Proud parents to a beautiful family of four, Vivianne Rose Decker, 10, Eric ‘Bubbly’ Thomas Decker II, 8, Forrest Bradley Decker, 5, and 1-month-old Denver Calloway Decker, the Decker family could ask for no more. To abide by that, the 37-year-old athlete decided to get a vasectomy. Even though the surgery is mostly reversible, it comes as a firm decision of birth control from the family.

“I survived,” Eric Decker wrote his Instagram post on Monday. A set of four pictures, the first snap had Decker wearing hospital scrubs, possibly clicked post-surgery in the hospital. The following picture displayed the Denver Broncos star napping on his bed whereas the third hilariously showed frozen peas placed on his crouch, while he enjoyed a drink in his living room. The more interesting part was his T-shirt that read, “Vasectomy survivor. I kid you not.”

Amused, wife Jessie James Decker chimed in with three laughing emojis in the comments section. The ‘I Still Love You’ songstress wrote, “🙄🤣🤣🤣.” Ten years of marriage and four kids later, the couple made this big decision and shared it with the world. As per the Washington Post, vasectomy is still feared and stigmatized due to misconceptions that it involves castration.

Why did Eric Decker get a vasectomy?

While there could be no solid answer to that as the decision mostly rests on the person taking it, their fourth child may have influenced it. The pop star announced the arrival of her fourth baby on February 9 but had previously revealed that it was “not planned.”

“[Eric] didn’t believe me, actually. He thought I was playing a joke on him … but I would never joke about something like this. He literally thought [my sister] Sydney peed on a stick and we were, like, messing with him,” Jessie James Decker told fans during an Instagram Story Q&A in August 2023.

Even though the duo were happy and excited for their fourth child, the 35-year-old singer confessed, “It was extremely shocking and surprising.” In the same Q&A, Jessie James also shared that she tried to convince Decker that “it was probably time to get a vasectomy.”

Well, guess who got convinced? Nevertheless, the Decker family has taken the right step toward birth control and has set an example before the world. Moreover, the quirky T-shirt and hilarious caption simply add to the charm.

