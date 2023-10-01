'I take one day at a time' Britney Spears expressed her feelings while getting kissed by her manager Cade Hudson

Britney Spears, 41, took to Instagram to share post with her manager Cade Hudson along with a heartfelt message in the caption. Throught the message, Britney Spears shares her feelings from a beautiful place and expresses gratitude for her wonderful friends.. Here's what Opps I did it again singer shared with her followers and firends.

Britney Spears shared her feelings through a heartfelt message

In her latest post, Britney Spears share her picture with her manager Cade Hudson kissing on her cheeck. Britney had her gold hair falling one side with makeup free face. There were two snaps in which her manager was kissing on her cheek while in another he was looking at her. Spears captioned a long message along with the post. In the message the Toxic Singer talks about her positive affirmations, which are like saying nice things to herself, and how they help her during a tough time like a divorce. She wrote, "I'm in such a beautiful location !!! l'm so lucky to have amazing friends !!! Positive affirmations are important to me at the moment !!! I say this because I’m going through a divorce and having to reflect my past in a book was … let's just say not easy !!! I'm just saying !!! But I take one day at a time learning to breathe !!! Self love is so unbelievably important !!! I woke up and just cried because I felt grateful to be in such a beautiful place !!!"

Britney also shared about her relationship with Instagram saying, "Then I thought about my relation between my life and Instagram at the moment !!! Let’s get this straight !!! It’s addicting ... but in my personal opinion the moment you start to take yourself too seriously is when people quit !!!" The singer also mentions using apps to make her photos look better when she's feeling down and how it brightens her day. She expressed, "Hey I'm not promoting FaceTune for the rest of my life but seriously when I have days of depression I look and see the new apps and it makes me feel silly !!! I'm like wow this is cool !!! I see things in a brighter way and so what if it's enhanced !!!"

Britney Spears tell people not to judge others

Britney concluded with the message about not judging others for how they express themselves, she said, "I’m just trying to understand people that say they don't participate in it !!! Yet they’re on complete defense for some reason making accusations and downplaying it by saying all pictures are fake and are all retouched !!! Nothing is real … honestly who fucking cares !!! If you’re so entitled and perfect why should you even care if someone is experimenting with apps on their phone ??? Why even mention it ??? If you’re so much better than that ??? But are you ??? Come on !!! I love my best friend !!!" However as usual Britney has disabled the comment, preventing her follower to engage in discussion.

