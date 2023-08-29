'I think a woman should be wooed and chased': When Henry Cavill faced backlash over his provocative comments on #MeToo movement

Henry Cavill, known for his roles in Man of Steel and The Witcher, found himself at the center of a social media storm following his interview with GQ Australia, where he discussed his views on the #MeToo movement.

Henry Cavill's dual perspective

Cavill gave a conflicted viewpoint on the #MeToo movement during the conversation. He talked about the importance of keeping the good parts of the past while getting rid of the bad, while acknowledging the necessity for radical changes in men's behavior. He said “Stuff has to change, absolutely, in terms of men’s behavior,” he also added: “It’s important to also retain the good things, which were a quality of the past, and get rid of the bad things."

Henry Cavill (Instagram)

Traditional courtship vs. Modern realities

Cavill spoke on the appeal of men chasing and courting women as he went into the world of traditional dating dynamics. He knew that this perspective might be seen as archaic. Nevertheless, he openly talked about the challenges of interacting in a world where there are regulations and greater public scrutiny. He said "There’s something wonderful about a man chasing a woman,” he said. “There’s a traditional approach to that, which is nice. I think a woman should be wooed and chased, but maybe I’m old-fashioned for thinking that. It’s very difficult to do that if there are certain rules in place,”

Backlash against Henry Cavill

The backlash against Cavill's comments was rapid and resounding across various social media platforms, with many criticizing his remarks, particularly given his status as a public figure. To address the situation, Cavill issued a statement to CNN, apologizing for any misunderstandings that arose from his words. He clarified that he never intended to be insensitive and reiterated his profound respect for women across all types of relationships. The statement read “Insensitivity was absolutely not my intention. In light of this I would just like to clarify and confirm to all that I have always and will continue to hold women in the highest of regard, no matter the type of relationship whether it be friendship, professional, or a significant other. Never would I intend to disrespect in any way, shape or form. This experience has taught me a valuable lesson as to the context and the nuance of editorial liberties. I look forward to clarifying my position in the future towards a subject that it so vitally important and in which I wholeheartedly support.”

