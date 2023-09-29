‘I think all the help we can get…’: When Zendaya expressed her views on how ‘important’ support from men is to uplift women's empowerment

Zendaya, at a young age, has firmly established herself as an accomplished star in the industry. The superstar has not only moved people with her dynamic acting but has also advocated for gender equality. Zendaya not only expressed her strong viewpoints on the current discrimination faced by women in society but also emphasized the importance of women raising their voices, regardless of the challenges they face. She went a step ahead and acknowledged the need for men to stand up for an equal society.

Zendaya on the role of men in empowering women

Zendaya doesn't place the burden solely on women; she recognizes the crucial role men play in advancing gender equality, urging them to fight for change. At a Forevermark Tribute Collection launch event in New York City, retrieved from ELLE , she commented, “Men are a huge part of that movement [to support women].”

The Dune actress added, “It’s important for men to step up to the plate and do a little bit of work too. I think all the help we can get is important. Women are very, very strong and powerful, but it’s also up to men to be accountable and also to push forward the things that we need as well."

Zendaya believes women are the strongest when they stick together

Zendaya spoke about the need for women to fight for each other at a Forevermark Tribute Collection launch event in New York City, as reported by ELLE. She emphasized how incredible and potent women can be, especially when they support and protect one another.

The Spider-Man actress shared, “Women are so powerful. We’re such amazing people and creations, and I think that we’re so much more powerful together as well when we look out for each other, when we uplift each other, when we protect each other. And that means all types of women."

Zendaya encouraged women to push past their fears and the pressures that might discourage them from voicing their opinions. “I think that it’s important that we right now especially not be afraid or feared into silence because we need each other, and we need each other’s voice now more than ever,” the actress emphasized.

She continued, “Now is the best time I think to speak up, especially for our fellow women who may not have a voice or whose voice may be a little more silenced. It’s time to also use our platforms for each other."

Meanwhile, Zendaya stands as a formidable advocate for women's empowerment and gender equality. Her words serve as a reminder for both women and men, underlining the significance of unity and support.

