'I think Bollywood needs to sort of be part of the MCU': When Benedict Cumberbatch endorsed having a 'first Indian superhero' in MCU

Benedict Cumberbatch who essays the role of Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe had once asked Bollywood to introduce it’s first Marvel character. In an interview with Indian Express, the actor expressed his love for Indian cinema and mentioned that the Bollywood character should be introduced with a special dance number.

When Benedict Cumberbatch suggested Bollywood should introduce its own Marvel Superhero

Ahead of the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where Benedict Cumberbatch essays the character of Dr. Stephen Strange also known as Sorcerer Supreme, the actor spoke about the Indian film industry. Cumberbatch opened up about working with Indian actors and then suggested how Bollywood needs to be a part of MCU.

The Doctor Strange actor said, "There are incredible Indian actors, whether they are born in the UK like obviously Sir Ben Kingsley or Dev Patel, who I just had the good fortune to work with. I mean it’s obvious you have an incredibly talented and incredibly thriving cinematic culture and have done it for years. I have loved the filmmakers that have done work in the English language and you’ve had a massive influence.”

Cumberbatch continued, “I think Bollywood needs to sort of be part of the MCU. Maybe have a massive dance and bring in the first Indian superhero."

When asked which Indian actor according to him would fit the role of a superhero, Benedict mentioned that Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan would make good superheroes. Both Khan and Roshan have previously starred in superhero movies. Hrithik played the hero in the hit movie Krrish while Shah Rukh Khan played a hero in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

When Benedict Cumberbatch opened up his experience visiting India

In an interview earlier with India Today, Benedict Cumberbatch shared his love for India and his formative experience in the country. He said, “I love India. I love your country. It's been almost a lifetime since I was last there as a 19-year-old. But I had the most extraordinary and formative experience when I was teaching in West Bengal. I was staying there, sleeping there and also working with the refugee community. And then I got to experience India at large. First of all, when I got there, I crossed Delhi via train through Varanasi. And then, we stayed in Rajasthan for a month and I fell in love with the country.”

The actor added, “I haven't even visited South India, Ladakh and those are the regions of the North that I would love to visit. It's a huge place and I have one life. I hope something will bring me back soon.”

Advertisement

On the work front, Cumberbatch will be seen in The End We Start From which will release later this year.

ALSO READ: 'Ask Benedict Cumberbatch or Robert Downey Jr...': When Tom Holland compared Marvel superhero movies to Oscar-worthy films, calling them 'real art'