'I Think Disney Really Agrees': Jerry Bruckheimer Shares Insight Into Margot Robbie-Led Pirates Of The Caribbean Reboot

Jerry Bruckheimer, the prolific producer behind the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, has provided an update on the status of the planned reboot and separate film starring Margot Robbie as per CBR. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Bruckheimer confirmed that Disney is developing a new Pirates film, written by Dead Men Tell No Tales' Jeff Nathanson.

Despite previous indications that the project had stalled, there are still plans to make another film with Margot Robbie in the lead role.

Two different movies in the works

Bruckheimer clarified that the reboot and the film starring Margot Robbie are two separate projects. "It's two different movies," he explained. The reboot, which is already in development, will have a new storyline that is distinct from the previous films.

The Robbie-led project, written by Birds of Prey scribe Christina Hodson, is still in development, with Bruckheimer optimistic about its future. "We hope to get 'em both made, and I think Disney agrees they really want to make the Margot one, too," he stated.

Robbie's project announced in 2020

Disney announced the project involving Robbie in 2020. However, by 2022, Robbie suggested that the project had fizzled and would not be moving forward. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Robbie stated, "We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led—not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story—which we thought would've been really cool, but I guess they don't want to do it." Despite this, Bruckheimer remains hopeful that the film will be made, indicating that Disney is still interested. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Uncertainty about Johnny Depp's return

Fans are particularly interested in whether Johnny Depp will reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow. Depp's portrayal of the character has contributed significantly to the franchise's success. Bruckheimer expressed his desire to see Depp return but acknowledged that the decision is beyond his control.

"It’s a reboot, but if it was up to me, he would be in it," Bruckheimer explained. "I love him. He’s a good friend. He’s an amazing artist and he’s a unique look. He created Captain Jack. That was not on the page, that was him doing a little Pepé Le Pew and Keith Richards. That was his interpretation of Jack Sparrow."

ALSO READ: What Was the Reason For Martin Henderson's Nathan Riggs to Leave Grey's Anatomy? Here's What Happened