'I Think Disney Really Agrees': Jerry Bruckheimer Shares Insight Into Margot Robbie-Led Pirates Of The Caribbean Reboot

Jerry Bruckheimer, the famed producer behind the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, confirmed that Disney is developing a new Pirates of the Caribbean film with Margot Robbie.

By Sakina Kaukawala
Published on May 21, 2024  |  01:04 PM IST |  410
(Image Courtesy: Getty Images)
Image Courtesy: Getty Images
Key Highlight
  • Jerry Bruckheimer shared insights about a separate project starring Margot Robbie
  • Bruckheimer clarified that there are two distinct Pirates of the Caribbean films in development

Jerry Bruckheimer, the prolific producer behind the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, has provided an update on the status of the planned reboot and separate film starring Margot Robbie as per CBR. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Bruckheimer confirmed that Disney is developing a new Pirates film, written by Dead Men Tell No Tales' Jeff Nathanson.

Despite previous indications that the project had stalled, there are still plans to make another film with Margot Robbie in the lead role. 

Two different movies in the works 

Bruckheimer clarified that the reboot and the film starring Margot Robbie are two separate projects. "It's two different movies," he explained. The reboot, which is already in development, will have a new storyline that is distinct from the previous films.

Image Courtesy: Claudette Barius

The Robbie-led project, written by Birds of Prey scribe Christina Hodson, is still in development, with Bruckheimer optimistic about its future. "We hope to get 'em both made, and I think Disney agrees they really want to make the Margot one, too," he stated. 

Robbie's project announced in 2020 

Disney announced the project involving Robbie in 2020. However, by 2022, Robbie suggested that the project had fizzled and would not be moving forward. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Robbie stated, "We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led—not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story—which we thought would've been really cool, but I guess they don't want to do it." Despite this, Bruckheimer remains hopeful that the film will be made, indicating that Disney is still interested.

Image Courtesy: Deborah Co

Uncertainty about Johnny Depp's return 

Fans are particularly interested in whether Johnny Depp will reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow. Depp's portrayal of the character has contributed significantly to the franchise's success. Bruckheimer expressed his desire to see Depp return but acknowledged that the decision is beyond his control. 

"It’s a reboot, but if it was up to me, he would be in it," Bruckheimer explained. "I love him. He’s a good friend. He’s an amazing artist and he’s a unique look. He created Captain Jack. That was not on the page, that was him doing a little Pepé Le Pew and Keith Richards. That was his interpretation of Jack Sparrow."

Know more about Margot Robbie-led Pirates of the Caribbean reboot:

How many Pirates of the Caribbean movies are in development?
Two movies are in development - a reboot and a Margot Robbie-led film.
Who is writing the reboot of the Pirates of the Caribbean?
Jeff Nathanson, who wrote Dead Men Tell No Tales, is writing the reboot.
