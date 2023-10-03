‘I think for American standards…': Arnold Schwarzenegger opens up about his 'strict' parenting conduct, recalls time he threw mattress in the pool

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the iconic actor and former governor, recently offered a glimpse into his distinctive parenting style during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Known for his larger-than-life roles in action films like The Terminator and Predator, Schwarzenegger revealed that his approach to parenting was just as dramatic and firm as some of his on-screen characters.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s POV on his parenting conduct!

While in an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Terminator star discussed how he raised his children, emphasizing, “For the way I grew up, I was lenient. But I think for American standards I was probably strict.”

The Predator star went on to talk about one particular incident that highlighted the lengths to which he would go to teach his kids important life lessons. Schwarzenegger recounted the story of his son Patrick, who had the habit of having his nanny make his bed instead of doing it himself, which was against the house rules. As he mentioned the same he said, “My son did not make his bed. He had his nanny make the bed, which was not allowed. So, I came in one time and the bed was made so immaculately, that I looked at it and I said, ‘Patrick, did you do that?’ And he said, ‘No, I didn’t!’ So I grabbed the mattress, opened up the doors, and threw it off the balcony down into the swimming pool!”

The action star explained that this extreme act was meant to serve as an example of the importance of taking responsibility for one's actions and talked about how It required Patrick to retrieve the soaked mattress and pillows from the pool, teaching him a valuable lesson in the process.

ALSO READ: 'Now I understand the fella": Sylvester Stallone delves into about his past relationship with Arnold Schwarzenegger and his career

How did Arnold Schwarzenegger's children respond to his 'strict' tactics?

As per a report by PEOPLE, growing up, Arnold Schwarzenegger's kids had strong reactions to his parenting tactics. However, as time has passed, these stories have become legendary in his family. In an interview with PEOPLE, Arnold told how his children now bring them up with laughter and share them as jokes when they talk to others saying, "It's the funniest thing when Katherine comes over, she loves bragging to other people about how bossy I was, how tough I was when she grew up and how she didn't get away with anything."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Arnold Schwarzenegger opens up about the failure of Last Action Hero; ‘I didn’t want to see anyone for a week’

Reportedly, Schwarzenegger even clarified in one of the interviews with PEOPLE that he wasn't trying to be a strict "drill instructor" with his kids. Instead, he attributes his approach to the fact that he grew up with very little saying, "Every pair of shoes that I had, which there was only one pair, I washed every day and cleaned every day and I put them away. So I said, 'I want you guys to do the same thing, even though you have many shoes. Just put them away in the mudroom. We have a mudroom, put them in the mudroom because I don't want to go and clean up your shoes.'"

ALSO READ: 'We made a mistake and poked through': Arnold Schwarzenegger recalls how doctors 'messed up' his open heart surgery