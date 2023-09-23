‘I think he probably was as shocked as I was…’: When Emily Blunt spoke about John Krasinski’s reaction to her winning an award for A Quiet Place

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are among Hollywood’s most popular couples. Both actors have achieved great success in their careers, and they are also the biggest support system for each other. Case in point: during the Screen Actors Guild Award, Emily Blunt took home the award for Best Female Actor in a supporting role, and John Krasinski could not control his excitement. The actress won the award back in 2019 for her movie, A Quiet Place.

John Krasinski’s reaction to Emily Blunt winning an award was as adorable as ever

Krasinski’s reaction to Emily Blunt winning the award was as adorable as ever. The actor covered his face in excitement and looked shocked. He then went on to hug her and give her a standing ovation as she accepted the award.

According to USA Today, Emily Blunt revealed to the reporters backstage, "I think he probably was as shocked as I was because it was very unexpected. (It was) certainly not something I had planned for. I was pretty blown away."

While talking about her husband’s reaction, the actress also mentioned, "I’m also completely blind without my glasses so his face was a bit of a blur for me."

Emily Blunt credited her husband John Krasinski during her winning speech

During her acceptance speech, Blunt credited her husband who not only was a major source of support but also wrote and directed the thriller A Quiet Place. The actress mentioned in her winning speech, "I am going to share this completely with my husband, John, because the entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart directly.”

Thanking Krasinski for giving her the role, Emily added, “Thank you for giving me the part. You would have been in major trouble if you hadn't. So you didn't really have an option, but thank you."

She also added, "People were like, 'You’re going to be divorced by the end of it,' when actually we were so much closer."

In a previous interview with Deadline, Emily Blunt revealed her experience working with her husband in A Quiet Place and said,” But I do feel that John and I are able to find levity in most places, and we certainly drank a lot of whiskey when we got home at night. The drives to work and from work were really amazing times, where we listened to music, and we talked about the day, and downloaded.”

Meanwhile, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are working on A Quiet Place: Day One which is scheduled to release in 2024.

