'I think her story resonates with me': When Millie Bobby Brown expressed her desire to play Britney Spears in a biopic

Millie Bobby Brown once expressed her desire to play Britney Spears in a biopic because she relates to Spears' struggle growing up in the spotlight. Brown said that she could tell Spears' story in the right way and hers only. However, While Brown's aspiration to portray the '90s pop sensation generated intrigue, it quickly faced a twist as Spears herself appeared to respond, indicating her less-than-enthusiastic stance on the proposed biopic.

In an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Millie Bobby Brown revealed her aspiration to take on the role of Britney Spears in a biographical film. Brown's rationale centred around the resonance she felt with Spears' life journey – particularly the challenges of growing up in the unforgiving spotlight of fame. “I want to play a real person and I think, for me, Britney. [It] would be Britney Spears. I think her story, first of all, resonates with me," she vented!

Drawing parallels between their shared experiences, Brown empathetically described the moments of media scrutiny and public exposure that both she and Spears encountered during their formative years. The actress highlighted her belief that she could sensitively and authentically convey Spears' narrative, citing her ability to understand the nuances of such a high-pressure environment.

Brown also stated that she had already demonstrated her vocal abilities required for the role, in case it was offered to her. She performed a variety of popular songs over her career, including Bruno Mars' Just The Way You Are and Pitch Perfect's When I'm Gone, where she sang alongside her co-star Sadie Sink. The actress didn't just believe in her experience to portray Spears effectively; she also felt confident in her ability to capture Spears' musical talent authentically. Interestingly, at the moment, she frequently engages in casual singing sessions with Mariah Carey in her studio.

Spears’ response to Brown’s desire

Things got interesting when Britney Spears herself indirectly responded to Brown's interest in making a movie about her. She posted something on Instagram that seemed to talk about the idea of a movie about her life. In her post, the singer sounded unsure, saying, “I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life … dude I’m not dead !!!”

The Instagram post primarily revolved around her parents, yet it indirectly responded to the situation. This became evident as Britney Spears shared the statement a day after Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown expressed her desire to someday play Spears in a movie during a conversation with Drew Barrymore.

