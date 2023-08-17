'I think I found my sweet spot': Britney Spears struggle to pick a name for horse amidst her split with Sam Asghari after 1 year of marriage

Britney Spears' posts on Instagram about buying a horse amid news of her divorce from Sam Asghari after a year of marriage.

Written by Suhasini Oswal Published on Aug 17, 2023   |  03:24 PM IST  |  574
Sam and Britney Spears (Instagram)
Sam and Britney Spears (Instagram)

Key Highlight

  • Britney Spears shared a picture of herself riding a horse by the beachside
  • Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are now officially going their separate ways

Hours after the news of Britney Spears' divorce from Sam Asghari, her husband of just over a year, became public, Britney took to Instagram to surprise her followers. In a recent post, the singer shared a picture of herself riding a horse by the beachside. With the image is a caption in which she talks about her ongoing struggle to choose a fitting name for her new horse. She wrote "Buying a horse soon!!! So many options it’s kinda hard !!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar??? I can’t make up my mind !!! Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar!!!.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears slams reports about her mental health: ‘I take care of myself!’

A choice to make for Britney Spears

The Instagram post, which captures a carefree moment for Spears, also sheds light on her decision-making process in naming her potential horse. With a touch of playfulness, Spears talks about the two names she's considering for her new Horse: Sophie and Roar. In her caption, she playfully explains how tough it may be to decide, particularly in these specific circumstances.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears enjoys vacation with husband Sam Asghari in Mexico; Singer explains how she got 'bigger lips'

Sam and Britney Spears (Instagram)

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's divorce

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, who had been married for 14 months, are now officially going their separate ways as news of their divorce broke. Sam Asghari, 29, filed for divorce from the 41-year-old pop star on Wednesday, according to sources. This comes as a surprise to many as the couple seemed to have tied the knot just over a year ago in June 2022. Despite the relatively short duration of their marriage, reports suggest that Spears' inner circle had been growing concerned about their relationship since February. The divorce announcement sheds light on the challenges the couple faced and marks the end of their journey together, leaving fans and followers intrigued about the circumstances leading to their decision to part ways.

Advertisement

How did Britney Spears and Sam Asghari meet?

Their journey began in October 2016, when they met on the set of Spears' Slumber Party music video. The chemistry was instantaneous, leading to an exchange of numbers and an official relationship status in January 2017.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears’ attorney slams ‘false and defamatory’ report linking singer to crystal meth use; DEETS here

Advertisement

FAQs

How many times has Britney Spears been married?
From her debut in the late '90s to her dramatic personal life, Britney Spears has always captured the public's attention. But how many times has Britney Spears been married? As of 2023, the iconic pop star has been married three times, with her personal relationships often making headlines.
What made Britney Spears famous?
Her big break, however, came when she was signed as a Jive Recording Artist in the late 90s. With the release of her debut album, ... Baby One More Time in early 1999, Britney became an international success, selling 13 million copies of Baby and 9 million (as of July 2001) of her sophomore album, Oops!...
Why did Britney Spears quit?
A choice to make for Britney Spears The Instagram post, which captures a carefree moment for Spears, also sheds light on her decision-making process in naming her potential horse. With a touch of playfulness, Spears talks about the two names she's considering for her new Horse: Sophie and Roar. In her caption, she playfully explains how tough it may be to decide, particularly in these specific circumstances. Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's divorce Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, who had been married for 14 months, are now officially going their separate ways as news of their divorce broke. Sam Asghari, 29, filed for divorce from the 41-year-old pop star on Wednesday, according to sources. This comes as a surprise to many as the couple seemed to have tied the knot just over a year ago in June 2022. Despite the relatively short duration of their marriage, reports suggest that Spears' inner circle had been growing concerned about their relationship since February. The divorce announcement sheds light on the challenges the couple faced and marks the end of their journey together, leaving fans and followers intrigued about the circumstances leading to their decision to part ways. How did Britney Spears and Sam Asghari meet? Their journey began in October 2016, when they met on the set of Spears' Slumber Party music video. The chemistry was instantaneous, leading to an exchange of numbers and an official relationship status in January 2017. Spears shared that she 'quit the business' as she reflected on the rules and life during and after her 13-year-long conservatorship.
About The Author
Suhasini Oswal
Suhasini Oswal

Suhasini is a budding writer with two years of experience under her belt. She has a passion for movies and is an av... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!