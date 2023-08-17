'I think I found my sweet spot': Britney Spears struggle to pick a name for horse amidst her split with Sam Asghari after 1 year of marriage

Hours after the news of Britney Spears' divorce from Sam Asghari, her husband of just over a year, became public, Britney took to Instagram to surprise her followers. In a recent post, the singer shared a picture of herself riding a horse by the beachside. With the image is a caption in which she talks about her ongoing struggle to choose a fitting name for her new horse. She wrote "Buying a horse soon!!! So many options it’s kinda hard !!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar??? I can’t make up my mind !!! Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar!!!.

A choice to make for Britney Spears

The Instagram post, which captures a carefree moment for Spears, also sheds light on her decision-making process in naming her potential horse. With a touch of playfulness, Spears talks about the two names she's considering for her new Horse: Sophie and Roar. In her caption, she playfully explains how tough it may be to decide, particularly in these specific circumstances.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's divorce

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, who had been married for 14 months, are now officially going their separate ways as news of their divorce broke. Sam Asghari, 29, filed for divorce from the 41-year-old pop star on Wednesday, according to sources. This comes as a surprise to many as the couple seemed to have tied the knot just over a year ago in June 2022. Despite the relatively short duration of their marriage, reports suggest that Spears' inner circle had been growing concerned about their relationship since February. The divorce announcement sheds light on the challenges the couple faced and marks the end of their journey together, leaving fans and followers intrigued about the circumstances leading to their decision to part ways.

How did Britney Spears and Sam Asghari meet?

Their journey began in October 2016, when they met on the set of Spears' Slumber Party music video. The chemistry was instantaneous, leading to an exchange of numbers and an official relationship status in January 2017.

