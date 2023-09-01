'I think I have standards': Selena Gomez reveals what she is looking for in her future partner after dating The Weeknd, Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez may be enjoying her single life, but that doesn't mean she isn't planning ahead. What would it take to alter Selena Gomez's single-relationship status? Someone very unique, Gomez stated last week during an interview. The Single Soon singer outlined the qualities she seeks in a spouse. However, Gomez recently made headlines that she and Zayn Malik might be dating, but these rumors were shut down when Gomez unfollowed Malik on Instagram.

Selena Gomez revealed what she is looking for in her future partner

Selena Gomez recently revealed in an interview with SiriusXM Hits 1 LA what she looks for in her future partner. And, while her new single Single Soon celebrates her independence, the 31-year-old recently shared what she would look for in a mate.

Gomez told Tony Fly and Symon on SiriusXM Hits 1 LA, You've got to be cool, man. Not cool in the way that others think you're cool. You simply have to be pleasant and please make me laugh, as well as be nice to my family and the others around you."

In her song, she further commented on the sentence, "I know I'm a little high maintenance. While she agrees with the line, she makes an important distinction.

And when it comes to those requirements, the Only Murders in the Building star owns them, saying, "But the line was really fun because, I'm not ashamed to say, I actually require X, Y, and Z for you to be with me.'"

And, as she waits for the right guy, Gomez has made it obvious that she is loving her single life. She said, "I think everyone goes through the phase of, 'Oh, it'd be nice to have someone,' and I understand that. But I'm just enjoying where I'm at, and I just want to be happy with who I am so that when that person comes into my life, they can just add on to me instead of taking away from me."

Selena Gomes revealed what the song is about

Selena Gomez may be enjoying her singledom in her new song, but there is one thing it is not about. Her ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd

The Rare singer ponders how to end a relationship in the song's first verse, saying, "Should I do it on the phone? Should I leave a little note in the pocket of his coat? Yeah, perhaps I'll simply vanish. I don't want to witness a tear. And the weekend's nearly here.” As a result, numerous fans speculated whether this was a reference to the Grammy winner.

When a fan asked the question in an Instagram post on August 28, Selena Gomez, who dated Justin Bieber on and off for eight years, was quick to dismiss the allegations, writing, "Couldn't be more false."

In an Instagram post on August 26, she shared a photo of herself smiling from the song's music video. She wrote in the caption, "It's a playful anthem about being comfortable in your own skin and loving your own company, and it's also really fun to dance to!"

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez was recently seen on a vacation with family and friends. On the other hand, Gomez also appeared in season 3 of Only Murders in the Building, which came out last month.

