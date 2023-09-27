'I think I just put a lot of pressure...': When Jake Gyllenhaal revealed Tom Holland helped him out when he couldn't remember his lines in Spider-Man: Far From Home

Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Holland spent time shooting for the movie Spider-Man: Far From Home. While Holland played the role of Spider-Man, Gyllenhaal played the supervillain Mysterio. In a conversation with The Howard Stern Show back in 2019, Gyllenhaal opened up about the difficulties he faced on the first day of set. The actor kept forgetting his dialogue and reached out to Tom Holland for a helping hand. Tom Holland then proceeded to talk him out of the paranoia and helped him stay calm and relaxed.

Jake Gyllenhaal reveals acting in an MCU movie is not as easy as it looks

The Nightcrawler actor revealed the challenges of working as an actor saying, "It's hard, man. That acting is hard. I mean, all of it. That world is enormous. [It was] a situation that was a train that was already moving. For me, normally I come in way early on and I get to play and I get to figure it out. It was like, you gotta deliver in that space. It was a whole different craft."

The actor also spoke about the thrills of working with Samuel L. Jackson who had directed the movie. He shared, "Sam Jackson [is] just rollin' with it, throwing out improv, they're changing movies around him, and I was like, can't even barely get my line out!"

Jake Gyllenhaal revealed he reached out to Tom Holland for help

He recalled the first day of shooting and shared, "The first day of shooting. I remember not being able to remember my line. I was the wooden board. And they were like, 'Whoa.' And I went up to Tom Holland and was like, 'Dude, help me out.' He's like, 'It's all good. Just relax.' It was like he was me in so many situations. And I finally did [relax], but I think I just put a lot of pressure [on myself] because I love that world."

Tom Holland narrated the situation in an interview with NBC, where he revealed that Marvel sometimes completely changed the lines overnight. He revealed, "You'll walk in on Monday morning and all of sudden you have a three-page monologue about interdimensional rifts and all this kind of crazy stuff," the actor said. "So Jake was like, he was like panicking. So I found myself on day one working with one of my idols like, 'It's OK, man. It's OK. This is just how it goes over here in the Marvel world.' So it was really weird."

