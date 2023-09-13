'I think I'll leave that..': Why is Kendall Jenner not interested in starting her own beauty brand like sisters Kylie and Kim Kardashian?

Kendall Jenner belongs to a family famous for their business ventures, dating life, and reality television shenanigans. The 27-year-old is one of the most popular models in the world but her preferences in life are seemingly different from the showbiz industry. While her sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian are raking in some serious cash with their super-successful beauty, skincare, and cosmetic brands, Kendall founded her own tequila brand 818 in 2021.

The reality television star who is all set to star in the upcoming fourth season of her family's hit series The Kardashians has no interest in delving into the beauty industry or creating her own billion-dollar cosmetics company like her sisters. Here's what she had to say about it.

ALSO READ: 'She's stepping up her game': Is Kylie Jenner planning to compete with sister Kim Kardashian by launching her own fashion range?

Why is Kendall Jenner not interested in starting her beauty brand?

During a conversation with W Magazine, Kendall talked about why she wouldn't dip her toes in the world of celebrity beauty lines. The model, who has recently been appointed the global ambassador of beauty brand Loreal, feels she lacks the passion required to start her beauty brand. "I love wearing makeup, playing around with it, and learning from makeup artists on set, but I never really saw myself being in a lab creating products," she said.

"I think I'll leave that to the pros who know what they're doing and have a passion for it— like my sisters," Kendall added referring to Kim's skincare brand Skkn, as well as Kylie's cosmetics line Kylie Cosmetics. For the unversed, Kim's brand, founded in 2022, has been valued at $1 billion. On the other hand. Kylie founded her cosmetics line in 2015 and started off by selling lip kits which instantly went viral. Kendall diverted her path from her sister's instead.

Kendall Jenner's tequila brand 818

She founded her tequila brand 818 which sold 1.5 million bottles in its first seven months, as per the magazine. The model disclosed that she has learned how to be a leader and recognize the fact that her energy affects everybody else's energy. She aims to keep things as positive, uplifting, and driven as possible so everybody feels inspired at all times. Since she comes from a family consisting of plenty of businesswomen, it has helped shape her process.

Apart from Kim and Kylie, Kendall's other sisters Khloe and Kourtney also have their own companies. While Khloe has her denim range Good American, Kourtney has her health, wellness, and lifestyle website Poosh. If that wasn't enough, Kris Jenner, the mother of all these powerful entrepreneurs is known for her managing and business skills. "Even my grandmother and my great-grandmother had their own businesses," Kendall disclosed.

Advertisement

The media personality, who was reported to be romancing Bad Bunny, added that when she was young, she watched her mother find her way in the industry. "She never went through any sort of training to do the things that she did. She just bossed it out," the socialite told the magazine. Kendall is often seen enjoying her brand of tequila with friends and family.

ALSO READ: Did Bad Bunny drop reference to his relationship with Kendall Jenner in new music video? Fans spot easter eggs