'I Think I'm a Very Hard Sell': Shannen Doherty Reveals Why Is She Hesitant About Dating Again; Reveals Cancer Diagnosis Has Made Her 'Insecure'

Actress Shannen Doherty is pretty certain that she is a hard sell in the dating world with her ongoing battle against cancer. While speaking to Kelly Ripa on her podcast Let’s Talk Off Camera, the actress shone a light on what it’s like to date again post her messy split and an ongoing divorce from ex-husband Kurt Iswarienko that sparked last year, with an update on her treatments.

Shannen Doherty shares dating hardships

“Listen, I think it’s hard for somebody like me, in my personal opinion, because it’s hard to go into dating someone when you know that they might have an expiration date,” she told Ripa on the podcast, adding that most men find it harder handling topics of “death and illness.” “I think that I’m a very hard sell,” she further added, saying that it's more of companionship than anything else.

Continuing her confessional, she revealed that her cancer treatment has left her self-conscious now. “Because I have so many scars from surgery that it’s like, how do you explain that ‘No, that isn’t from giving birth, that’s from reconstruction surgery,'” she explained to the host. Though she has experienced a difficult history with her confidence, her surgeries because of the cancer diagnosis further impeded it.

What is next for Shannen Doherty?

Doherty, who has appeared on Beverly Hills, 90210, was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015, which went into remission in 2017 but returned afterward. The star has shared a lot about her journey since- even revealing how she plans to aid her mom make a transition in the future. Calling the latter her biggest priority at the moment, Doherty said that she has now started downsizing since she does not want her mom to end up with “four storage units filled with furniture” if she passes away.

She was married to Iswarienko for 11 years, and their messy divorce is riddled with allegations of cheating and affairs outside the marriage. Doherty claimed that her estranged husband had an affair in the course of their marriage, which she found out before going through surgery for her brain tumor, which was denied by Iswarienko's side.

While Doherty has not found her partner yet, she has a running joke on her Instagram where she and a real estate agent and long-time pal Chris Cortazzo pretend to be a married couple. “I have a best friend, a male best friend who we joke that we're married,” said the Charmed star in an interview late last year.



