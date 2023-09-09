'I think it still looks bad': Millie Bobby Brown reacts to fiance Jake Bongiovi doing her makeup; WATCH

In the ever-evolving world of social media, celebrities resume to find new ways to engage with their fans, often inviting us into their personal lives in unexpected ways. Recently, Millie Bobby Brown, the beloved actress known for her role in Stranger Things, offered fans a delightful glimpse into her life as she and her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, teamed up for a makeup tutorial. The results? Uproarious, heartwarming, and a testament to the strength of their relationship.

Millie Bobby Brown's fiance Jake Bongivio does her makeup

Millie Bobby Brown and her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, decided to embark on a unique adventure a makeup tutorial on Millie's YouTube channel, Florence By Mills. Jake, clearly no professional makeup artist, took on the challenge with an enthusiasm that was equal parts endearing and humorous.

At the beginning of the video, Jake introduced himself and their mission for the day: "Hi everybody, my name's Jake, and this is Millie, as you know, and today I have been asked to do Millie's makeup, which I am very excited to do. This is a first for me putting her makeup on. And yeah, we're gonna see what happens." He also teased that they would be answering some "hot couples questions" along the way.

Millie and Jake revealed how it all began

As Jake started working on Millie's eyebrows, the pair reminisced about how they first crossed paths. Jake revealed that they initially connected on Instagram and that their first in-person meeting happened when he picked Millie up at the airport. It's a modern love story that started in the world of social media and blossomed into a real-life relationship.

The makeup mishap begins

Jake's makeup skills may have been untested, but his sense of humor certainly wasn't lacking. When Millie hinted that she needed something on her face starting with "foun," Jake jokingly responded, "Foundation! That was my second guess after 'I don't know.'" Laughter was clearly on the menu throughout the tutorial.

In between makeup mishaps, the couple answered questions about their relationship. When asked about his favorite look on Millie, Jake mentioned that he adored it when she had "full-glam" makeup on after an event but had changed into a hoodie and his gym shorts.

Their affection for each other was evident as they shared sweet moments during the tutorial.

Jake revealed the experience of proposing to Millie

Jake also opened up about the nerve-wracking experience of proposing to Millie. He shared that the proposal had some unknown elements that could have been life-threatening if things went awry. Millie chimed in with a laugh, "If they went awry, it could have been detrimental to your life." Fortunately, all went well, and the proposal was a success, as we now know.

Jake Bongivio does the grand reveal of the makeup of Millie Bobby Brown

After navigating concealer, bronzer, blush, mascara, eyeliner, and lipstick, albeit with a touch of unevenness, Millie and Jake proudly unveiled Millie's finished look. Their reactions were priceless, with Jake playfully suggesting it was perfect for a "distanced conversation" or for a dimly lit environment. Millie joined in the fun, remarking that it might look best "from miles and miles away" and also admitted "It looks bad", They both burst into laughter, acknowledging the makeup wasn't quite runway-ready.

