'I think it’s a sign of…': When Ryan Reynolds opened up about what motivates him to tease his wife Blake Lively

In 2019, when actor Ryan Reynolds appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan, he gave us a humorous peek into his relationship with his wife, Blake Lively. He revealed that their playful exchanges on Instagram were a reflection of their strong and loving connection. Ryan's witty humor and the memorable posts they shared online were a testament to their happy and robust relationship.

Why does Ryan Reynolds engage in online banter with his beloved wife, Blake Lively?

As the Deadpool star made his appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Seacrest, one of the show's co-hosts, broached the subject, acknowledging the couple's reputation for engaging in light-hearted online sparring. "You and your wife Blake love to troll each other on Instagram. It’s become a sport," Seacrest pointed out, setting the stage for Reynolds to dive into his humorous explanation.

With a nod and a grin, Ryan said, "Oh yeah, we do once in a while. It’s kind of like what my dad used to say, ‘If you can’t say anything nice, say something embarrassing.’ That’s how we roll."

The actor went on to elaborate, underlining his belief that their playful exchanges on social media were indicative of a robust and healthy partnership. "I think it’s a sign of a healthy relationship, personally. I do, yeah," he affirmed, earning a knowing nod from Seacrest.

As the show progressed, Ryan paused for a moment before addressing whether their online behavior had ever caused them trouble. He humorously mentioned, "I don’t really know. I think people kind of know [it’s a joke]… it gets me in trouble at home but, you know, I can handle that."

Does Blake Lively remain unfazed by Ryan Reynolds' playful teasing?

As evidenced by Blake's Instagram, it's not just Reynolds who takes up to the online troll war. Even the Gossip Girl fame has shown her comedic side by trolling Reynolds on her own social media platforms.

Her videos and photos of Reynolds in funny situations have gained a lot of attention and consistently brought laughter to their audience.

The way the couple turns their relationship into a comedy act has resonated well with their followers. Fans absolutely love their genuine and funny online interactions, which bring a dose of happiness to their day!