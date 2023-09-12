'I think it's dangerous for sure': When Selena Gomez shared her thoughts on devastating effects of social media

Selena Gomez , the internationally renowned singer and actor with over 400 million followers on Instagram, once expressed her concerns about the detrimental impact of social media on young people while speaking at a press conference for the zombie comedy film, The Dead Don’t Die. Gomez shared her perspective on the devastating role of social media in the lives of today's youth.

Selena Gomez's social media S.O.S.

Gomez, at 26 years old, acknowledged the power of social media as a platform for self-expression but also voiced her worries about its negative consequences, particularly for young girls and boys. According to a report by The Guardian, at the press conference, the Single Soon singer said, “For my generation specifically, social media has been terrible. I understand that it’s amazing to use as a platform but it does scare me when you see how exposed these young girls and boys are. I think it’s dangerous for sure.”

When asked whether she felt a responsibility as one of the most prominent figures on social media to make these platforms safer, Gomez mentioned how it is “impossible to make it safe at this point." She added, "I’m grateful I have a platform. I don’t do a lot of pointless pictures. For me, I like to be intentional with it. I see these young girls … I’ll meet them at meet-and-greets, and they’re just devastated by bullying and not having a voice."

Gomez's final piece of advice was directed at young people who might be feeling overwhelmed by social media. She urged them to set time limits and be mindful of their usage. Advocating for a balanced approach to online engagement, Selena shared, “I would be careful and allow yourself some time limits of when you should use it.”

How Selena Gomez manages her time on social media

One significant aspect of Selena Gomez's relationship with social media is her willingness to take breaks from it. In February 2023, the singer made headlines by announcing a break from social media, citing that she felt "too old for this." This decision reflected her personal struggle with the platform and her recognition of its potential negative effects on mental health.

Additionally, in an interview with Vanity Fair, the Who Says singer revealed a unique approach to managing her social media presence. She disclosed that she outsources her social media management to her assistant as a way to shield herself from the hostility often found in online spaces. This approach allows her to interact with her followers while minimizing exposure to negative comments and cyberbullying.

