‘I think it's going to be…’: Olivia Rodrigo launches Fund 4 Good to support ‘women issues’ and ‘reproductive healthcare’; Details inside

Olivia Rodrigo is a singer with a beautiful voice. She is also a Disney veteran, widely known for her part in High School Musical. The actress turned singer has given us some of the most catchy beats to dance to ever since she made her debut. After her record-breaking debut in 2021, Rodrigo released a new album last month and received a very warm and positive response. From multiple songs being a big hit to fans grooving to them Rodrigo has had a great release. But now she is back with a cause. In an exclusive interview with People Magazine, Olivia Rodrigo announced a Fund 4 Good campaign for women's support and reproductive health.

Olivia Rodrigo launches a new campaign, Fund 4 Good

Olivia Rodrigo has a new album out and tour dates as well. With ticket sales going crazy, in an exclusive interview with People Magazine, Rodrigo announced a new campaign.

With tickets going on sale today for American Express cardholders, all the revenue that will be generated will benefit Rodrigo's newly formed nonprofit, Fund 4 Good. The organization, named after her hit tune Good 4 U,strives to help causes near the Grammy winner's heart.

She told People, "Its initiative is to raise awareness for specific groups championing women's issues in America and the other territories I'll be visiting. I'm very excited, and I believe it's going to be a very fulfilling and hopefully productive experience. Lots of the money is going to abortion funds to help provide some resources to people who are in need of reproductive healthcare."

Fund 4 Good will also receive a share of the revenues from the Guts World Tour, which begins in February.

Olivia Rogrigo’s new album

Rodrigo's sophomore album Guts, the long-awaited follow-up to her successful debut album Sour from 2021, was released last week. Vampire, the band's first song, arrived at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, and Rodrigo recently performed it at the 2023 MTV VMAs with a high-energy rendition of Get Him Back!

The Guts World Tour, produced by Live Nation, will begin on Friday, February 23, 2020, at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, CA, and will conclude in Rodrigo's hometown of Los Angeles with four back-to-back concerts at the Kia Forum from August 13 to August 17, 2024. She'll be accompanied on the road by opening acts The Breeders, Pink Pantheress, Chappell Roan, and others along the tour.

