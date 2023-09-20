‘I think it's good...’: When Charlie Puth commended Selena Gomez for her well-deserved break from the limelight

Selena Gomez, a beloved figure in the world of entertainment and the music industry, once made headlines when she took a step back from the limelight to prioritize her mental and emotional well-being. In a world where the pressures of fame can often take a toll on one's mental health, Selena's decision to prioritize self-care was met with understanding and support from fellow artists, including Charlie Puth, as reported by MTV UK .

When Charlie Puth praised Selena Gomez

During this challenging period of her life, Selena Gomez reportedly opened up about the challenges she was facing, stemming from her Lupus diagnosis. Anxiety and depression had become constant companions, and she recognized the need to pause and focus on her own healing journey. It was a courageous move, one that not only highlighted her resilience but also sent a powerful message to her fans and the world at large.

Charlie Puth, a fellow musician who has experienced his fair share of the pressures that come with stardom, then expressed his admiration for Selena's decision to step away in a chat with MTV UK. He stated, “I think it’s good and I think it’s great that she was taking some time off for herself, because I see it on a much smaller scale.”

Additionally, He acknowledged the importance of taking breaks, emphasizing that the relentless attention and objectification celebrities often face can be emotionally draining. In a conversation with MTV UK, Charlie shared, “People kind of treating you, who are maybe not necessarily fans, but seeing you as an object and shouting things at you. Real fans won’t, like, scream obscene things out at you, but it’s important to feel like a human again. So, I think her taking some time off is a really good thing.”

Additionally, the We Don't Talk Anymore singer went on to talk about his ways of coping in the same interview with MTV UK. He shared, “I have to do the same thing to because I can feel it getting to myself sometimes if you know…I'll be emotionally drained and kind of lifeless. So if I take like a week off and just go hiking, I don't look at Twitter every like 5 minutes, but just hit the giant refresh button."

When Selena Gomez canceled her tour to navigate the challenges

According to reports, Selena made the decision to cancel her tour in order to prioritize her mental and emotional well-being. She openly discussed experiencing anxiety and depression following her Lupus diagnosis and recognized the need to take some time for self-care.

During her acceptance speech for the Best Female Artist award at the American Music Awards, Selena delivered an impactful message, stating, “If you are broken, you do not have to stay broken.”

However, in the current moment, she graced the MTV VMAs with her presence, making a seldom-seen appearance on the red carpet. Her attire of choice was a stunning red floral gown designed by Oscar de la Renta. Furthermore, she received nominations in three categories and emerged victorious by clinching the prestigious Best Afrobeats Video award, recognizing her outstanding collaboration with Rema on the track titled Calm Down.

