'I think it's pathetic and disgusting that he...': When Ryan Reynolds hilariously trolled name of Hugh Jackman starrer The Greatest Showman

In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment that added yet another layer of hilarity to their long-standing fake feud, Ryan Reynolds offered a comically absurd reason for his ongoing meanness towards Hugh Jackman. The playful rivalry between these two beloved actors had entertained fans for years, with their sharp wit and humor taking center stage.

When Ryan Reynolds trolled Hugh Jackman

As per the sources, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman became close friends because they admired each other, and this friendship formed the basis for their playful rivalry. They developed a strong bond while working together on the set of X-Men Origins: Wolverine in 2009. In this movie, Jackman played the famous character Wolverine, while Reynolds portrayed an earlier version of Deadpool. When Reynolds later found success with the Deadpool franchise in 2016, known for its unique and irreverent humor, the playful teasing and jokes between the two actors became even more intense.

During an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Ryan Reynolds playfully went on a humorous rant about his then-ongoing teasing of Jackman. In his usual deadpan manner, Reynolds jokingly implied that Jackman was the one who insisted on naming his 2017 movie The Greatest Showman. He whimsically suggested, "Why not simply title the film 'Super Awesome Hugh Jackman'?" This sarcastic comment added another layer to their friendly rivalry, with Reynolds poking fun at what he pretended to be Jackman's inflated ego.

Reynolds continued his mock tirade, humorously expressing his disdain for Jackman's insistence on being called “The Greatest Showman" by everyone, including impressionable children. Regarding this, Ryan mentioned to Yahoo Entertainment, "I know for a fact he's the one who named that movie ... 'The Greatest Showman.' Why not just call the movie Super Awesome Hugh Jackman? ... I think it's pathetic and disgusting that he called the movie that. And I think it's pathetic and disgusting that he insists people call him 'The Greatest Showman' everywhere he goes, including you, just young, impressionable kids. Goodness gracious."

When Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman turned their feud into an opportunity

The two actors also turned their feud into a positive force by teaming up with Sam's Club in November 2020 to support their own charitable organizations. This partnership aimed to benefit the Laughing Man Foundation and the SickKids Foundation, as reported by Cinema Blend.

