‘I think it’s very confusing…’: When Miley Cyrus opened up about her ‘unique’ relationship and people perceive your life is once you get married

Miley Cyrus, a name that captured the hearts of many by taking on the iconic role of Hannah Montana, forged a dedicated worldwide fanbase through this enduring character. Following the conclusion of the beloved show, her career reached unprecedented heights of success over time, earning her numerous accolades in the realms of music and film. Despite her multiple triumphs, she also navigated through various challenges in her career.

Her fearless statements often grabbed the media's attention, and in 2019, she even participated in an interview with ELLE, where she shared her thoughts on marriage and the way society perceives it. Here's the full story.

Miley Cyrus’ opinions on her relationship

In 2019, Miley Cyrus participated in an interview with ELLE, where she discussed her career in the entertainment industry and shared her strong views on relationships. When she was asked whether she believed that "your life is over when you get married" as a woman, she responded by saying, "I think it confuses people that I'm married.

However, my relationship is quite unique, and I'm not sure if I would ever open it up to the public because it's intricate, modern, and new in a way that may not be fully understood yet. I mean, do people genuinely believe that I'm at home in an apron, cooking dinner?"

She even said that she is attracted to women

During the same interview, Miley expressed her thoughts, mentioning that she is currently in a heterosexual relationship while acknowledging her strong sexual attraction to women. She noted that while many people adopt a vegetarian lifestyle for health reasons, the allure of bacon remains undeniable, and she is well aware of it.

Miley emphasized that her choice of partner was a deeply personal decision, based on the individual who she believes provides the greatest support and understanding. She made it clear that she doesn't conform to traditional wife stereotypes and even expressed her anger toward the term itself.

In her interview, Miley elaborated on different aspects of her personal and career journey , shedding light on how she confronts challenges. One of Miley's most admirable attributes, cherished by her fans, is her unshakable fearlessness.

