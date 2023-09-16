'I think over time I'm made aware of...': When Tom Hiddleston revealed the qualities that make MCU's Loki 'relatable'

We are revisiting the time Tom Hiddleston got candid about playing the role of the God of Mischief, Loki , in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He spoke about the series by Marvel Studios, Loki where we get a deeper insight into his character. Even though his fans had seen him play a mischievous villain in the 2019 movie Avengers: Endgame, the series revolves around Loki and his background.

When Tom Hiddleston shared his experience playing Loki in the Marvel series

Commenting on playing the role, Tom said, "I just love playing Loki. I feel so fortunate that I'm still here and there are just new aspects to the character every time that I learn about. Particularly this time around I'm surrounded by these amazing people. All my conversations with Kevin, Kate, and Michael and interactions with Owen and Gugu. We just had a really good time."

When speaking on the character he portrays, Hiddleston said, "I think over time I'm made aware of the different things he represents. Some people enjoy his playfulness, his spontaneity and that inherent sense of mischief he has. Some people enjoy his quality as an antagonist. There are some people who are drawn to his vulnerabilities, under all these layers of charm and charisma. There is something really relatable about vulnerability.”

Tom Hiddleston even expressed his feelings of gratitude towards Loki makers

Later in the interview, he also added that he owed it to the writers of the series which include Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, Don Payne, and Michael and their amazing team. The actor also mentioned that it was a joyful experience playing Loki since he got the opportunity to team up with people who resonate with his passion.

For the unversed, even though the movie Avengers Infinity Wars shows that Loki is killed by Thor, the series created by Michael Waldron takes us back to an alternate reality of Loki with a new timeline.

Meanwhile, Tom Hiddleston will be gracing the silver screen next in the movie Deadpool 3 with Ryan Reynolds which is scheduled to release in 2024.

