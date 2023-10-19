‘I think people should be…’: When Tom Hiddleston spoke about being ‘rigorous’ with opinions and how it was ‘untenable’ to have an opinion

Tom Hiddleston is one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood who has proved his caliber with many brilliant roles. Thanks to his Marvel Cinematic Universe character of Loki, which gave him immense fame all around the globe. The actor had growth within the MCU as he got his own solo series which was highly appreciated by the audiences. However, unlike his character, Hiddleston once spoke about being rigorous with his opinions and detailed about his beliefs.

Tom Hiddleston once shared how people should be rigorous

As per The Guardian , the Loki actor showed his clever, funny, and energetic side while sharing about his personal life. Tom Hiddleston talked about his education and how it taught him to take care of things when speaking out. “I think people should be rigorous about what they believe in,” said the MCU star. The actor said that he would not be so bold as to make a big public statement without making sure he fully believed in it. “The way I was taught was it’s just untenable to have an opinion you can’t back up. I think it’s very easy to adhere quite loosely to generalized opinions these days,” he added.

The Loki actor was careful about his public persona as he refrained from commenting upon politics

In the same conversation, the actor did not risk anything at all about his list of potentially interesting topics like equal pay for women in film, or the lack of credit given to crew, as he was too quick-minded to be pinned down. But when asked about whether he voted at the general election or not, Tom Hiddleston said, “I won’t tell you that,” as he explained, “I’m not in the business of being politically divisive. I don’t want to set a precedent. It’s a private matter.”

The actor is currently seen in the second season of Loki and so far the audiences have been liking the episodes which have been released. Loki season 2 is streaming on Disney +.

