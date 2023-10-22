'I think she got freebie meals' Emily Blunt slammed for calling a waitress 'enormous' in a resurfaced interview

Actress Emily Blunt is in trouble because of something she said in a resurfaced interview from 2012. Back when she was on The Jonathan Ross Show in the UK, Emily talked about a time when she went to eat at a Chili's restaurant in Louisiana while filming a movie. Here's what she said.

Emily Blunt slammed for fat-shamming a waitress in resurfaced video

In the interview, Emily Blunt called the waitress at Chili's "enormous." She said, “The girl who was serving me was enormous, I think she got freebie meals at Chili’s.”. The show's host, Jonathan Ross, tried to make light of it and said “Nothing wrong with that.” He even made a joke about how people at Chili's were often big. Emily also imitated the waitress's accent and said that the waitress asked, “Did anyone ever tell you you look a lot like Emily Blunt?” to which the actress mentioned replying, “And I said, ‘I have heard that, yes,'” the staffer then asked Blunt “Are you, Emily Blunt?” when the actress confirmed, the women shrieked excitedly asking, “What are y’all doin' here?!”

The interview clip from 2012 has resurfaced on the internet, and many people on Twitter are angry with Emily Blunt. They call her "fatphobic," meaning she made fun of or disrespected someone because of their size. One critic tweeted, "Was Emily Blunt being blunt while hitting the blunt?" while another exclaimed, "She took her character in Devil Wears Prada way too seriously" Many called her out for making unnecessary comments about the waitress's size.

Emily Blunt issued a public apology

Emily Blunt has since seen the video of her interview and is shocked by what she said. She released a statement to Page Six, saying she is appalled by her own comments. She said, “I’m appalled that I would say something so insensitive, hurtful, and unrelated to whatever story I was trying to tell on a talk show, I’ve always considered myself someone who wouldn’t dream of upsetting anyone, so whatever possessed me to say anything like this in that moment is unrecognizable to me or anything I stand for, and yet it happened, and I said it.”

Emily Blunt is a mother of two and is married to actor John Krasinski. She wants people to know that she is truly sorry for what she said in the past and that doesn't represent who she is or what she believes in. Emily's public apology is well received and praised by many.

