'I think she had just broken up with Justin': Charli XCX reveals song she wrote for Selena Gomez when latter split from Baby hitmaker

The on-and-off relationship between Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber has been the source of widespread debate, discussion, and chatter for years. The two dated from 2010 to 2018 with multiple breaks in between their romance remains one of the most popular ones in the music industry. The two wrote several hit songs about one another and made music that defined their heartbreak in the relationship. For the unversed, their last break up was in 2018.

Bieber started dating model Hailey Baldwin months later and proceeded to get engaged to her. The 29-year-old tied the knot with the 26-year-old the same year. Justin and Hailey hosted another ceremony in 2019 in South Carolina. Gomez has been linked to several names over the years but has reiterated that she is very much single but ready to mingle. Charli XCX has now revealed a song she wrote for her when Gomez and Bieber had broken up.

Charli XCX reveals song she wrote for Selena Gomez during their split from Justin Bieber

During a conversation with PopCrush Nights, Charlie opened up about a song she co-wrote for the 31-year-old but holds a very special meaning to her. "One of my favorite songs that I've co-written that has ended up with another artist was Same Old Love, which Selena Gomez sang. But I don't feel pressed about it, I feel good about it. I do love that song," the singer revealed. For those unaware, Same Old Love was released in September 2015.

"I think it meant so much more coming from her than it would have from me because I think she had just broken up with Justin [Bieber] at the time," she added. Back in 2017, during an interview with Grazia, the 35-year-old had said, "I kind of realized it was actually the perfect home for that song because coming from [Gomez], it meant kind of a lot more than coming from me." She then referred to the former Disney star's relationship with Justin Bieber.

"She had such a high-profile relationship which was all over the press, it felt very real coming from her and I think a lot of the audience could really connect because of what had been going on. It was cool that really brought that song to life," Charlie had explained back then. Meanwhile, she is currently enjoying the success of her song Speed Drive which is a part of the hit soundtrack for the Margot Robbie starrer blockbuster film Barbie.

