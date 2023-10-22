'I think she is creepy': When Emily Blunt revealed her hilarious feelings on playing Mary Poppins

In a delightful throwback interview on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Emily Blunt, celebrated for her role as Mary Poppins in the film's reboot, provided an intriguing and amusing perspective on the iconic character. The chat not only offers a unique glimpse into Blunt's portrayal of the beloved nanny but also adds a whimsical layer to Mary Poppins herself, a character adored by generations.

Mary Poppins: A dash of creepiness?

During the show, the host brought up an intriguing point, noting that he always found the character of Mary Poppins to be "a little sinister." It's a sentiment that might surprise fans who have adored the magical nanny for generations.

Emily Blunt's response? A candid and humorous acknowledgment of the character's quirky nature. "Well, I think she's creepy," she said, eliciting laughter from the audience. Blunt's playful commentary adds a new layer to the beloved character, highlighting the complexity and depth she brought to her portrayal.

The odd appeal of Mary Poppins

Despite labeling Mary Poppins as "creepy," Emily Blunt was quick to express her genuine affection for the role. She described the experience as nothing short of fantastic, stating, "But I loved doing it, it was just the best. It really was awesome." Blunt's ability to infuse humor into her description of the character showcases her remarkable talent as an actress.

ALSO READ: ‘I was like, we have to get you out’: When Emily Blunt recalled moment Cillian Murphy and she witnessed a Peaky Blinders themed party

The timeless Mary Poppins

The 2018 film Mary Poppins Returns, directed by Rob Marshall, breathed new life into the timeless character. Emily Blunt's portrayal was widely praised, with her own unique spin on the iconic nanny. Blunt managed to capture the whimsy and magic that Mary Poppins represents, even if she playfully found a touch of eeriness in the character's persona.

Mary Poppins remains a cherished figure in the world of literature and cinema. While Emily Blunt's revelation might add a humorous layer to the character's legacy, it also underscores the enduring appeal of Mary Poppins. The nanny who arrives on the wind has been charming audiences for generations, and Blunt's portrayal breathed new life into this classic character.

Emily Blunt's candid and humorous take on Mary Poppins offers a delightful glimpse into the complexities of a character known for her blend of magic, sternness, and love. It's a reminder that even the most iconic figures can have unexpected dimensions, making them more intriguing and timeless.

ALSO READ: 'Well there's been...': When Emily Blunt spoke about her impactful career moments and how 'game changing' they've been