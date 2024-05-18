'I Think She's Addicted To Marriage': The View Host Ana Navarro Takes A Dig At Jennifer Lopez; Compares Her To Elizabeth Taylor

On this morning’s episode of The View, the hosts discussed the rumors about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship.

Ana Navarro compared Lopez to Hollywood legend Elizabeth Taylor, who was famously married eight times to seven different men.

The co-hosts talked about Lopez and Affleck's relationship amid divorce rumors, noting that the couple hasn't been seen together in public for over 40 days.

Sunny Hostin expressed her belief in their love, saying, “They are in love. I just know it, I know the world is on fire but true love exists. It’s still here. They love each other. Stop hating on true love because maybe you don’t have it in your life.”

Navarro added that Lopez, who has been married four times, reminds her of the “Puerto Rican Liz Taylor.” She explained, "I think Jennifer Lopez is like the Puerto Rican Liz Taylor, and I think she's addicted to marriage, to love, to being part of a couple [and] romance, she's wonderful for the marriage industry,"

Joy Behar wasn’t as intrigued by the comparison, stating, “By the way, the story of Elizabeth Taylor was much juicer than this,” she added “She then drops one husband and picks up Eddie Fisher, who was married to Debbie Reynolds at the time. I mean, it was really interesting. This is not.”

Joy Behar offers Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck relationship advice

Behar then offered advice to the couple: “When you go around shouting your love from the rooftop, it gets tricky when things don’t go well. My advice is keep your mouth shut,” she added, “I don’t even tell Steve I love him in public. I don’t say it in private either, but still.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin noted that Affleck has been busy filming The Accountant 2 on the West Coast, while Lopez recently co-hosted the 2024 Met Gala in New York City. She concluded, “I wish them luck!”

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.

