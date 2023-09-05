‘I think she’s going to have to swing the other way’: When Sophie Turner wanted her Game of Thrones character Sansa to end up with ‘probably Margaery’

In the world of Game of Thrones, Sansa Stark's romantic journey has been far from easy. From forced marriages to manipulation, she's faced it all. However, Sophie Turner, the actress who plays Sansa, opened up in her Entertainment Weekly interview, suggesting that her character should try dating women. It's a bold idea that had everyone talking.

A new kind of love for Sansa Stark

Sophie Turner believes that Sansa should switch things up in her love life, saying, "I think she's going to have to swing the other way - because the men thing isn't working for her."

Possible partners and playful ideas for Sansa Stark

Turner didn't stop at the suggestion. She playfully mentioned that Margaery Tyrell might be a good match: "Judging by Sansa's relationship with Margaery … probably Margaery." Fans remember the intriguing connection between Sansa and Margaery from earlier seasons. Turner also had a fun thought about a romantic scene between Sansa and her real-life friend Maisie Williams' character, Arya. She joked, "Or [Sansa could get it on with] Arya - because I'd like to see that happen." While it's a playful idea, it certainly adds a twist to the story, even in the world of Game of Thrones.

What's going on with Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas?

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are reportedly in the early stages of divorce, with TMZ initially breaking the news on September 3. According to TMZ, the 34-year-old pop star consulted with two LA-based divorce lawyers, signaling intentions to end his marriage to the 27-year-old Game of Thrones actress due to "serious problems" after six months. The couple, who wed in May 2019 and have two daughters, with their second child born in 2022, has been facing challenges. Sources mentioned that Jonas has been primarily caring for their children for the past three months while the Jonas Brothers were on tour, while Turner is filming in the UK. Jonas has reportedly retained a divorce lawyer, though Turner declined to comment, and Jonas' team has not responded. Despite their low-key public image, the couple's relationship is now facing significant uncertainty, with fans and the public processing this unexpected news.

