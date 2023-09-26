'I think that would be a lot of fun': When 21-year-old Tom Holland revealed he wanted a face-off between Spider-Man and Hulk

Tom Holland revealed that he would love to see a fight scene between Hulk and his character Spider-Man, in a 2017 interview. The superhero Hulk is known for his untameable anger and the inability of other Marvel superheroes to control him when that does happen. Fans of the MCU have seen both Iron Man and Thor trying to get Hulk under control and failing miserably. We revisit the time Holland said he would love to see Hulk squashing Spider-Man like a bug.

Tom Holland once spoke about wanting to team up with Hulk for a fight scene

Femalefirst.co.uk reported back in 2017 that Tom Holland would love to team up with Hulk because he wanted to explore the idea of a face-off. In an interview with MTV, Tom Holland said, “I really like the idea of Spider-Man and Hulk. There’s a really amazing picture from the comics where Spider-Man is sitting on a lamppost staring at Hulk, and I think that could be a really… there’s so many jokes you can make about the big green guy, so I think that would be a lot of fun.”

Hulk fought with Thor in the first Avengers movie and with Thor in the sequel Avengers: Age of Ultron. Tom Holland added, “I think it would be quite interesting to see Hulk try and squash him like a bug, like a sort of big brother-little brother type fight situation rather than a proper fight, just to see them have it off with each other, it would be really fun.”

Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo have one thing in common: spilling MCU secrets

Other than the fact that they are both MCU superheroes, Mark Ruffalo aka Hulk, and Tom Holland, Spider-Man have one thing in common. They are both known for giving away spoilers for the MCU movies.

Commenting on the amount of spoilers he has given away, Tom Holland once told ABC’s Good Morning America, “It’s honestly a miracle they let me on a live TV show. I can’t believe I’m here.” According to his MCU cast mates, Holland was also once dubbed as the least trustworthy cast member.

On the other hand, Mark Ruffalo who essays the role of Hulk once accidentally live-streamed a sequel from Thor: Ragnarok on his Instagram live when the movie premiered in LA, back in 2017. This wasn’t however the only incident since he revealed a spoiler from Avengers: Infinity War and told a news portal, “Wait ‘til you see this next one. Everybody dies.”

