‘I think the hardest thing…’: When Andrew Garfield spoke about the ‘challenges’ and ‘characteristics’ he faced to playing his Spider-Man character Peter Parker

With great power comes great responsibilities. It is not just a catchphrase, as the actors playing the role have to go to push themselves to get into the superhero character. It was Andrew Garfield who played the role with ease as his portrayal of Spider-Man was loved by the audiences. However, that was not all as the actor initially had tremendous pressure in taking on the role of Peter Parker because the character is still beloved by comic fans around the world. He once admitted that he was intimated to feature in the movie and went on to explain that he loved the "physicality" that the role of the Marvel character demanded.

Andrew Garfield wanted to do justice to the role of Peter Parker

It was a dream opportunity for the actor since he was a little boy, so when it came time to actually suit up as the iconic superhero, the pressure of the Marvel role nearly overwhelmed him. According to a report by Digital Spy , the actor wanted to do justice to the story of Peter Parker. "I think the hardest thing for me was when it came to the story, you know? When it came to the story of Peter Parker and wanting to do that justice," said the actor. He wanted to make sure all of the themes and the characteristics of the character, and the struggles that he goes through were portrayed in a way that was honored and powerful.

The story took Peter Parker back to his high school days where audiences saw the origins of how the teenage boy became a web-slinger. The story of The Amazing Spider-Man movies also explores his first love with classmate Gwen Stacy, played by the actor’s then-real-life girlfriend, Emma Stone .

TASM actor loved the "physicality" that the Marvel role demanded

For his first-ever superhero role, the actor injected the character’s lightness and humor. It was one of his achievements out of the biggest challenge he had for the role. Explaining the physical training for the role, Andrew Garfield said, "The physicality was fun because I just felt so safe with that aspect of making The Amazing Spider-Man.”

Both ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ movies are available on Netflix.

